Brimstone and Beach House creators to open new concept Barseco in Pompano Beach

Photo by Barseco

South Florida-based BRG Concepts, the owner of Brimstone Woodfire Grill and Beach House Pompano, has announced it will open an all-new concept later this month

The new restaurant, Baresco, is slated to open in Pompano Beach by early April. The Mexican-inspired taqueria and bar will feature shared plates and tacos, and mains with a focus on authentic flavors and fresh, high-quality ingredients.

"Pompano Beach has been extremely welcoming to us, and we have had great success with Beach House Pompano over the years,” Andy Fox, BRG Concepts' director of operations, tells News Break. "With the opening of the pier, and a concentration of amazing food and entertainment options, we’re excited that Baresco will give residents and visitors even more reason to visit and enjoy a great meal.”

Photo by Barseco

At the center of Baresco’s culinary and beverage program, is a robust craft cocktail program curated by Charleston-based mixologist, Darren Fallon, a longtime team member of the hospitality group’s beverage team.

Featuring handcrafted libations including the "Jardin Rojo" with Patron blanco, hibiscus syrup, strawberry- grapefruit-infused Aperol, and lime; the "Besa Mi Peach" made with basil infused Lunazul reposado, Giffard peach, tamarind syrup, and lemon; and "Romero’s Bad Habit" with charred rosemary infused reposado tequila, Pama, grapefruit, ginger, and lime.

Photo by Barseco

Signature menu items include the "Guacamole de Cangrejo", homemade guacamole with jumbo crab meat, grilled bread, fresh tortilla chips; the "Spicy Sandía", a salad featuring seedless watermelon, pineapple, lime, avocado, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, jalapeño, cotija cheese, and margarita dressing; and the churrasco in chimichurri sauce with lime-roasted potatoes, Mexican rice, and radish salad with ranchero sauce; and "Pargo Frito", a traditional one-pound whole fried red snapper served with roasted lime potatoes, serrano candied onions, and avocado tartar sauce.

Designed as a tropical outpost, the indoor-outdoor concept boasts 6,714 square feet of indoor dining and bar space, alongside an additional 2,640 square feet of outdoor patio seating. The interiors include raw materials such as exposed wood ceilings, abundant greenery, industrial elements, and hand-drawn murals, which offer colorful photo ops inside and outside of the restaurant. Baresco will also feature a dedicated private dining room with full AV capabilities to host meetings and special events.

Baresco is located adjacent to Beach House Pompano at 225 North Pompano Beach Boulevard, with a tentative opening planned for late March 2023. For more information, visit eatbaresco.com.