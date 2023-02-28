Delray Beach, FL

You can “rosé all day'' at The Hampton Social opening soon in Delray Beach

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbfbh_0l2jf4uQ00
Photo byThe Hampton Social / Parker Hospitality

Downtown Delray Beach will add an exciting new restaurant to the neighborhood when The Hampton Social opens next month.

The establishment — with locations in cities like Naples and Orlando as well as another location coming to Miami's Brickell neighborhood this summer — is perhaps best known as the “rosé all day'' restaurant and bar thanks to a beverage program offering an extensive wine list focused on rosé wines and playful cocktails that range from traditional to sparkling rosés hailing from France, Italy, and California.

Located at the new Atlantic Crossing development just steps from Delray’s Atlantic Avenue strip, the new location is slated to open on March 15 at 40 NE 7th Ave., marking the third Florida location. Plans are to grow the brand to Denver, Atlanta, and Dallas over the next few years.

“I’m thrilled to bring The Hampton Social to Delray Beach," Brad Parker, CEO and founder of Parker Hospitality, tells News Break. “South Florida has been a second home to me since my grandparents moved in 1986, and now that I live here, I’m so excited to have The Hampton Social in my backyard."

Located on the ground floor, The Hampton Social Delray Beach location will feature an airy outdoor patio for al fresco dining enjoyed year-round. The 308-seat interior dining room will offer guests a 360-degree bar that serves a number of the restaurant’s signature cocktails and rosés.

Inspired by the long days of summer, The Hampton Social offers guests a nautical escape with its airy, blue and white decor, fresh coastal cuisine and signature cocktails, available for dinner, weekend brunch, and lunch (coming soon).

With inspiration from the coast found in its cuisine and decor, guests can find refreshing elements throughout the space with wooden tables and wicker lights, real portholes that offer views into the restaurant’s signature "Rosé Lounge" and nautical white-dipped rope installations that create an intimate canopy above the dining room’s booths. The restaurant is also equipped with a DJ booth, upping the ante on those “rosé all day” celebrations, as well as a swinging hammock and cafe-style seating in the lounge. 

Menu highlights include the Maine-Style Lobster Roll, Grilled Octopus and the Sparkling Seafood Tower. Brunch is big at The Hampton Social. Signature brunch dishes include Crab Cake Benedict, Avocado Toast and the Sunrise Beach Bowl. 

Guests can discover The Hampton Social’s private label, H Rosé, that is served exclusively as its “rose of the day”, sip on an Aix, or pop open a bottle of Domaines Ott., or opt for popular cocktails like the "I Gliterally Can’t", "Hampton Frosé" and "The Honey Cove" available by the glass or large format in The Hampton Social’s signature sea shell glasses. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Hampton Social Delray Beac# New Restaurant Delray Beach Sp# Rose All Day# Wine Bar Delray Beach

Comments / 2

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
6K followers

More from Best of South Florida

Hollywood, FL

Wine Spectator's annual Grand Tour will stop in South Florida featuring over 200 top-rated wines

Wine Spectator's wine tasting event is coming to South Florida, offerings wine lovers a chance to sample dozens of the world's top-rated wines. This spring, WineSpectator’s Grand TourFlorida is making its way to Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where attendees will have the opportunity to taste around the globe from the world’s best wine-growing regions. During the event, guests can meet and mingle with top winemakers as they share bottles — more than 200, to be precise — Wine Spectator staff has rated 90 points or higher.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray Beach

A new restaurant with a French-Vietnamese twist is coming soon to Delray Beach. Located at 601 East Atlantic Avenue, Le Colonial is bringing its unique brand of old-world sultriness and spice at the $300-million Atlantic Crossing mixed-use plaza. The restaurant will open on February 16 to the public for dinner.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson

Car enthusiasts, automotive industry experts, and fans of the Fast and Furious franchise all have something to get excited about this February. On February 27, FuelFest will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds for its second year, bringing over 600 cars to West Palm Beach for the daylong event.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach's emerging Warehouse District has welcomed a new restaurant to the fold — one helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Twin Peaks continues Florida expansion beginning with new Daytona location

Twin Peaks, the mountain-themed sports lodge sports bar, is looking to build ten new restaurants in the Sunshine State this year. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel recently announced the brand has executed an area development agreement with franchisee Ricky Warman to open four new franchise locations in Central Florida.

Read full story
20 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

This seasonal après ski party pop-up brings winter vibes to Miami

A new après-ski party inspired pop-up is bringing winter weather vibes to Miami. Skip the flight to Aspen and feel the après ski lifestyle with the relaunch of the White Tiger Tavern. The Magic City pop-up is making its official return to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for its second winter season installment.

Read full story
Aventura, FL

Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labels

Plum Market, the Michigan-based grocer promoting organic and locally sourced food and essentials, has opened its first Florida store in Aventura. The brand’s full-service neighborhood market is best known for featuring more than 100 local labels including all natural, organic, and specialty products along with an in-house fast-casual dining component.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale

Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next. Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.

Read full story
Boca Raton, FL

Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations today

If you've been anxiously awaiting the launch of service at the newest Brightline stations, today is the day to act. Beginning today, tickets are on sale for the highly anticipated launch of service for Boca Raton and Aventura. The first day of service for the Boca Raton and Aventura stations starts December 21, and one-way tickets are on sale for as low as $10 and can be purchased on Brightline's app or website.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next month

A beachside beverage event that's all about rosé wine will return to Fort Lauderdale next month. Presented by The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the Seaglass Rosé experience will take place January 20-22, for the third year running.

Read full story
Florida State

Hooters hosts annual South Florida calendar signing tour featuring 20 local girls

It's that time of year. And we mean time to get a new calendar. And what better way to show your hometown pride — and commitment to staying on task each month — than with a 2023 Hooters Calendar signed at your local Hooters restaurant by local staff members?

Read full story
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens

It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Beach County, FL

Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this week

Florida, let the dipping commence. We're talking the dunking of French toast. Eggy bread. Even Pain perdu. Whatever you call it, it’s delicious. And one of the sweetest celebrations of the year dedicated to this breakfast treat just got a little bit sweeter.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next month

AKA, a luxury hospitality group, has announced it will open its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, next month. Located at 695 South Olive Avenue in the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property will feature 215 hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel.

Read full story
Loxahatchee, FL

Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee Steakhouse

The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse has announced it will open Lewis Prime Grill later this month. On Wednesday, November 16, the former Kocomo’s Island Grill space in the Publix at The Acreage Plaza will become home to the Lewis family’s first restaurant in Central Palm Beach County.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueria

The original Oceanside Grocers storefront before its massive renovation.Oceanside Grocers. Delray Beach’s vibe-casual bar known as The Oceanside Grocers (AKA the O.G.) that first opened in 2018 has announced it will reopen on Thursday, December 15 after an eight-month renovation.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Support Movember with this mustache donut from The Salty

When November rolls around, it's hard not to conjure images of men — men with mustaches. Who doesn't know at least one person participating in the unoffocial men's health awareness movement known lovingly as "Movember," a portmanteau of the English words for "moustache" and "November." The annual event typically involves men growing a mustache during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy