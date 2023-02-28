You can “rosé all day'' at The Hampton Social opening soon in Delray Beach

Photo by The Hampton Social / Parker Hospitality

Downtown Delray Beach will add an exciting new restaurant to the neighborhood when The Hampton Social opens next month.

The establishment — with locations in cities like Naples and Orlando as well as another location coming to Miami's Brickell neighborhood this summer — is perhaps best known as the “rosé all day'' restaurant and bar thanks to a beverage program offering an extensive wine list focused on rosé wines and playful cocktails that range from traditional to sparkling rosés hailing from France, Italy, and California.

Located at the new Atlantic Crossing development just steps from Delray’s Atlantic Avenue strip, the new location is slated to open on March 15 at 40 NE 7th Ave., marking the third Florida location. Plans are to grow the brand to Denver, Atlanta, and Dallas over the next few years.

“I’m thrilled to bring The Hampton Social to Delray Beach," Brad Parker, CEO and founder of Parker Hospitality, tells News Break. “South Florida has been a second home to me since my grandparents moved in 1986, and now that I live here, I’m so excited to have The Hampton Social in my backyard."

Located on the ground floor, The Hampton Social Delray Beach location will feature an airy outdoor patio for al fresco dining enjoyed year-round. The 308-seat interior dining room will offer guests a 360-degree bar that serves a number of the restaurant’s signature cocktails and rosés.

Inspired by the long days of summer, The Hampton Social offers guests a nautical escape with its airy, blue and white decor, fresh coastal cuisine and signature cocktails, available for dinner, weekend brunch, and lunch (coming soon).

With inspiration from the coast found in its cuisine and decor, guests can find refreshing elements throughout the space with wooden tables and wicker lights, real portholes that offer views into the restaurant’s signature "Rosé Lounge" and nautical white-dipped rope installations that create an intimate canopy above the dining room’s booths. The restaurant is also equipped with a DJ booth, upping the ante on those “rosé all day” celebrations, as well as a swinging hammock and cafe-style seating in the lounge.

Menu highlights include the Maine-Style Lobster Roll, Grilled Octopus and the Sparkling Seafood Tower. Brunch is big at The Hampton Social. Signature brunch dishes include Crab Cake Benedict, Avocado Toast and the Sunrise Beach Bowl.

Guests can discover The Hampton Social’s private label, H Rosé, that is served exclusively as its “rose of the day”, sip on an Aix, or pop open a bottle of Domaines Ott., or opt for popular cocktails like the "I Gliterally Can’t", "Hampton Frosé" and "The Honey Cove" available by the glass or large format in The Hampton Social’s signature sea shell glasses.