Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm Beach

Photo by Isla & Co.

West Palm Beach's emerging Warehouse District has welcomed a new restaurant to the fold — one helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City.

Australian restaurant group Parched Hospitality Group — the masterminds behind New York City’s popular Hole in The Wall restaurants, The Sentry, Daintree and Ghost Burger — are delivering a taste of the land down under with their latest hospitality concept in South Florida.

Isla & Co. (pronounced “eye-la and co”) recently launched a sister location in Williamsburg, Virginia. As part of its expansion plans, with more locations coming soon, the concept is now serving guests in West Palm Beach's warehouse district.

Created by partners/co-owners Barry Dry and Tom Rowse, Isla & Co. offers up the duo's take on all-day dining with lunch/brunch, dinner, happy hour and dinner. Located adjacent to Grandview Public Market, the restaurant stands as the first of two Isla & Co. locations planned for South Florida, with a second South Florida location slated to open at 300 21st Street in Miami Beach in the coming months.

Photo by Isla & Co.

Designed to fit the bill for your morning specialty coffee, a mid-week lunch walk-in, an intimate dinner date or a social gathering spot, Isla & Co. stands as a convivial eatery boasting seasonal, high-quality ingredients, alongside personable and engaging service. Isla & Co. There's even the promise of kangaroo on the menu.

Isla & Co’s dining experience is both elevated and approachable, complemented by a world-class cocktail program and a specialty coffee subscriptions program inspired by Australian coffee culture. Patrons can experience two signature blends sourced from Ethopia and the Americas, which can be delivered direct to home via holeinthewallcoffeeco.com

Helming the kitchen is executive chef Matt Foley, formerly of two Michelin-starred Marea in NYC, who is best known for his flavor development and visual plating. Inspired by Australian coastal towns, Foley’s menu for Isla & Co. is influenced from Australia’s melting pot of cultures including England, the Mediterranean, and Asia.

The cuisine speaks to its history, geography and diverse population. The unifying Australian touch is seasonally fresh, high-quality ingredients with bright and colorful presentations.

Photo by Isla & Co.

Brunch dishes, inspired by Australian coastal towns, are served till 3 p.m. with standouts such as the Sambal Scramble with soft scrambled eggs, chili sambal sauce, green harissa, parmesan with sourdough, and a choice of bacon or avocado, Smashed Avocado Toast with delicata squash, pickled onion, feta and pepitas, Brioche French Toast served with roasted apple compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple along with comfort staples like Isla Benedicts, served on top sourdough, with a side salad and choice of Avocado, with peperonata and hollandaise, or Salmon Lox, with pickled onion and Hollandaise.

Come night, as the ambience transforms at Isla & Co., so does its menu offering. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m., with entrees like the Roasted Half Chicken with ajo blanco sauce, acorn squash, fennel, pickled grapes and herbs; Charred Octopus with cannelli beans nduja, charred cucumber vinaigrette; the Isla & Co. Burger, a grass fed burger with grilled onion, pickles and butter lettuce, along with a gluten free bun; Fish & Chips made with rice flour and yuzo kosho tartar sauce; and Braised Lamb Shoulder with Swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh and zhoug.

Isla & Co. is located at 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach. For more information visit isla-co.com.