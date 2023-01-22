Twin Peaks continues Florida expansion beginning with new Daytona location

Photo by Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks, the mountain-themed sports lodge sports bar, is looking to build ten new restaurants in the Sunshine State this year.

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel recently announced the brand has executed an area development agreement with franchisee Ricky Warman to open four new franchise locations in Central Florida.

The new lodges will bring Warman’s total location count in the Orlando area to seven locations, three that were previously acquired and the four new locations he was awarded in the new agreement.

Warman, who already had a previous agreement for three lodges along the east coast of Florida, will own and operate a total of ten Twin Peaks locations once they are all acquired and developed.

“After seeing our initial success with Ricky’s involvement in Fort Myers, I knew we made the right decision to have him join the Twin Peaks family,” Hummel tells News Break. “He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”

Warman is an experienced restaurant operator and was attracted to Twin Peaks’ energy, quality-driven environment, and strong margins. He initially invested with the brand in 2015 with its Fort Myers location.

The first of Warman’s new Twin Peaks lodges will open in Daytona in 2023, with plans to expand further into Central and Southeast Florida. Twin Peaks currently has ten locations in the Sunshine State, stretching from Hollywood in the Miami area to Altamonte Springs, just north of Orlando.

Twin Peaks offers more than just wall-to-wall TV coverage of every major sporting event, tournament, game and fight. In addition to Twin Peaks’ wide selection of draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Add in a made-from-scratch kitchen bursting with flavors with menu items including, hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, a perfectly hand-trimmed New York Strip steak and service from the impeccable Twin Peaks Girls.