This seasonal après ski party pop-up brings winter vibes to Miami

Photo by Pilo's Tequila Garden

A new après-ski party inspired pop-up is bringing winter weather vibes to Miami.

Skip the flight to Aspen and feel the après ski lifestyle with the relaunch of the White Tiger Tavern. The Magic City pop-up is making its official return to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for its second winter season installment.

The idea is to turn Pilo's into an après ski mecca, complete with champagne spraying sessions and faux snow for a unique, one-of-a-kind experience.

White Tiger Tavern will be open through March as it takes over Pilo’s outdoor tequila garden every Sunday. The day-long event features an immersive live snow experience, live DJs, and plenty of champagne bottle popping.

Guests can get bottles of champagne for spraying and drinking from 3 p.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning. Party goers can also enjoy $25 bottomless mimosas until 6 p.m., and the bar's own $10 specialty blue-hued, coconut-flavored Frozarita.

Founded by Derek Gonzalez in 2017, Pilo’s Street Tacos offers authentic Mexican food, street tacos, late-night bites, interactive and visually stunning art pieces, and an inclusive environment for the entire community to enjoy.

Currently, Pilo's has two locations in South Florida: their original location in Brickell and the flagship Tequila Garden location in Wynwood that features an open-air tequila garden and transforms into a welcoming nightlife atmosphere with frequent special events and top-name artists.

The space also boasts three full-service bars, a state-of-the-art DJ booth in a tree house, bottle service and VIP booths, and an expansive tequila, mezcal and cocktail list for guests to enjoy day or night. Guests are transported to the streets of Mexico City upon arrival, and greeted with vibrant and colorful hand-painted murals from local and international artists, showcasing unity and inclusion.