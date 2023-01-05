Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labels

Photo by Plum Market

Plum Market, the Michigan-based grocer promoting organic and locally sourced food and essentials, has opened its first Florida store in Aventura.

The brand’s full-service neighborhood market is best known for featuring more than 100 local labels including all natural, organic, and specialty products along with an in-house fast-casual dining component.

Most importantly, the independently owned chain of full-service grocery stores has a strong commitment to the local communities they serve. Plum Market makes a tremendous effort to support local growers, artisans, and makers and displays signage that highlights how many miles each local product has traveled to reach the store. This not only helps to support local brands but also ensures that the freshest and best quality products are offered, including seasonal produce, artisan breads and pastries, and dock-fresh seafood.

If you're not already familiar with Plum Market, you can get a better idea of what they're about when the store hosts its official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. on January 13.

During the official party, the first 100 guests to spend $100 will receive a limited-edition tote bag filled with signature goodies. And the fun doesn’t stop there; free swag and giveaways will continue throughout the weekend with gifts including a Yeti cooler filled with OliPop, Norman Love Chocolate giftboxes, a free cart of groceries courtesy of Niman Ranch Family Farms, Plum Market gift cards, and more.

South Florida elements make the décor of the new store special. Plum Market enlisted the artistic talent of local mural and sign painting team Chalk & Brush to design a hand painted mural inside the store’s dining area. Featuring vibrant colors and spanning two walls more than 40 feet wide, the mural will be a fun and whimsical focal point for guests to enjoy.

Photo by Plum Market

The Plum Market store also promises peak of season produce, grocery and apothecary essentials, all natural and sustainably sourced meats and seafood, and chef-crafted prepared dishes made from fresh all natural ingredients.

And for the wine lovers, the chain's lauded beverage department is central to the Plum Market experience, offering an impressive selection of vinos at incredible price points, hand-picked by Madeline Triffon, world renowned Master Sommelier. Guests will also enjoy sustainable sushi made on-site, locally sourced artisan baked goods and specialty chocolates by Norman Love, Kosher favorites, fresh cut floral, and Take Away Catering.

“We’re extremely excited to open our first store here in Aventura and can’t wait to welcome guests from across South Florida,” said Matt Jonna, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Market, tells News Break. “Our team is committed to serving and supporting our community by sourcing the best local products, carrying well over 100 local brands. We look forward to being the premier retailer for all natural, organic, and locally sourced foods, beverages, and lifestyle essentials here in the neighborhood.”

Committed to the growth of the community in which they have opened the newest store, Plum Market has begun working alongside local organizations and schools to support ongoing efforts towards education, the arts, food redistribution, and more.

In support of the local community, Plum Market has committed donations for several organizations such as United Way Miami, providing assistance to veterans, the elderly, children and more; Amigos for Kids, a South Florida organization focused on preventing child abuse in the Hispanic community; Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, providing performing arts and cultural programming for audiences of all ages in our community; Lotus House, a local shelter housing women and children, the I Have A Dream Foundation, providing support for young people’s college journeys; and they have partnered with Food Rescue US for ongoing food redistribution.

Plum Market is also pledging a portion of opening week sales to Scheck Hillel School, Allison Academy, and Aventura Learning Center, and encouraging friends and families to further support those proceeds by shopping for their school on dedicated days.

Located at 17801 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura, the 24,000-square-foot store has hired 125 team members and features more than 1,000 local items. Customers can sign up to receive the latest news and updates at plummarket.com/aventura and download the Plum Market App to gain member-only access to coupons, rewards cash, and opportunities to earn free items.