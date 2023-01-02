Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale

Photo by Pixar Putt

Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next.

Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.

Pixar Putt is made up of 18 colorful and interactive holes inspired by the stories and cast of iconic characters from many of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out.

Co-presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, the Instagram-worthy mini golf experience will be staged at The LOOP beginning Wednesday, January 25, and will run through Sunday, March 26. Tickets for the limited pop-up experience are now available for purchase.

Photo by Pixar Putt

The Pixar Putt course will be open seven days a week from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the last entry at 8:30 p.m.

For adults, Pixar Putt "After Dark" will feature evening sessions exclusively for guests 18 years of age and older. The adult-only sessions will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Pixar Putt is also available for rent to private groups and corporate groups.

Pricing for Pixar Putt is $17-$22 for children (3-12) and $22-27 for guests ages 12 years and older. Pixar Putt "After Dark" is for those 18 years of age and older, and is priced at $27 per person. Family packs are also available, and includes two adult tickets and two children tickets for $68, offering guests a $10 savings.

Tickets are expected to sell out and advance booking is highly encouraged. Aligning with Fort Lauderdale’s commitment to the environment, paperless tickets will only be available online through pixarputt.com/fortlauderdale.