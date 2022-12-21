Boca Raton, FL

Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations today

Photo byBrightline

If you've been anxiously awaiting the launch of service at the newest Brightline stations, today is the day to act.

Beginning today, tickets are on sale for the highly anticipated launch of service for Boca Raton and Aventura. The first day of service for the Boca Raton and Aventura stations starts December 21, and one-way tickets are on sale for as low as $10 and can be purchased on Brightline's app or website.

With the station openings of Aventura and Boca Raton, Brightline now has five stations in South Florida and will connect travelers to existing stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Both stations feature Brightline’s signature autonomous MRKT, SMART and PREMIUM lounges in addition to touchless turnstiles and free high-speed WiFi throughout the station and onboard the train. 

Brightline’s initial schedules for Aventura and Boca are designed to optimize commuter patterns and will focus on peak morning and evening weekday service. During non-peak hours and weekends, Brightline will provide service approximately every other hour. Regular hourly service will continue in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and MiamiCentral. You can view a full schedule for Boca and Aventura here

The Boca Raton station is located at 101 NW 4th Street in Boca Raton. Complimentary parking is available in the Brightline garage located at 350 NW 4th Street, Boca Raton.

The 22,000 square foot station features a 455-space parking garage which will service Brightline’s guests and visitors to the library, who will have dedicated, covered, and complimentary spaces on the first floor. The station will also provide two complimentary, on-demand Brightline+ EV carts to destinations within downtown Boca Raton. Travel between Boca and MiamiCentral will be approximately 60 minutes. 

The Aventura station is located at 19796 West Dixie Highway in Miami. Complimentary parking available onsite.The Aventura station will allow guests congestion-free travel between all of Brightline’s stations with an estimated travel time to MiamiCentral of about 20 minutes. The station will also offer express service between Miami during the peak morning and evening hour commute periods, saving time and stress for commuters. 

As part of the agreement with Miami-Dade Transit, Brightline guests will have access to discounted rides between Aventura and MiamiCentral through the Brightline website and app. Monthly commuter passes for travel between Aventura and MiamiCentral can be purchased at a discount at the Aventura station guest services desk. Starting in January 2023, discounted commuter passes will be available online or through the app. Brightline will reserve capacity on commuter trains for rides between Aventura and MiamiCentral up until 48 hours of train departures.

The 34,000 square foot station features 240 parking spaces, a bus drop-off for Miami-Dade Transit passengers, newly landscaped and hardscape areas and a pedestrian skybridge that transports guests from the vertical transportation towers to the train platform. Brightline is currently designing a new pedestrian bridge which will connect the platform to the Aventura Mall. Upon the station’s opening, Brightline will provide a complimentary bi-directional Brightline+ shuttle to Aventura Mall for guests. The shuttle will be available 14 hours of the day. 

Brightline's initial schedule for each new station is designed to optimize commuter patterns and will focus on peak morning and evening weekday service. During non-peak hours and weekends, Brightline will provide service approximately every other hour. Regular hourly service will continue in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and MiamiCentral. For more detailed schedule information check gobrightline.com.

Brightline is the newest provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity train service in the US. The company currently serves Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opening this month, and its Orlando station beginning service in 2023.

Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information visit gobrightline.com or follow via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

