Hooters hosts annual South Florida calendar signing tour featuring 20 local girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdnlL_0jSgQ07D00
Photo byHooters

It's that time of year. And we mean time to get a new calendar.

And what better way to show your hometown pride — and commitment to staying on task each month — than with a 2023 Hooters Calendar signed at your local Hooters restaurant by local staff members?

This December, the Hooters calendar tour will begin in South Florida, a four-day event where Hooters girls will travel across the region to participate in autograph signings at the Boca Raton, Coral Way, Doral, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach Place, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, and Weston Hooters locations.

There are over 20 local Hooters Girls in this year’s calendar, making Florida the best place to get your calendar signed by one of the models themselves. The calendar features 200 Hooters Girls from across the country. The calendar is $14.99 and offers over $100 worth of coupons inside.

The Hooters Calendar Tour will include centerfold and 2022 Miss Hooters International Madison Novo (Hialeah), “Miss March” Grace Burchett (Fort Myers) “Miss May” Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota) and June feature Skylar Becker (Fort Myers). Additional South Florida Hooters Calendar Girls will be at the autograph signings that are open to the public.

“The first time I walked into a South Florida Hooters restaurant I was only two years old. Seventeen years later I became the face of the company. I am so excited to be attending this year’s calendar tour at every store in the South Florida region," says 2022 Miss Hooters International and centerfold Madison Novo, who works at the Hialeah Hooters location.

The South Florida Hooters calendar tour autograph signing schedule will take place as follows:

Thursday, December 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale); Thursday, December 8 from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah); Friday, December 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami); Friday, December 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami); Friday, December 9 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines); Saturday, December 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Hooters of Beach Place (17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Suite 305, Fort Lauderdale); Sunday, December 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton); Sunday, December 11 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston); and Sunday, December 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise).

