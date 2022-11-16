West Palm Beach, FL

The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next month

Best of South Florida

AKA, a luxury hospitality group, has announced it will open its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, next month.

Located at 695 South Olive Avenue in the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property will feature 215 hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel.

En-suite amenities include sleek kitchens, washers and dryers, and private terraces while public spaces offer an indoor/outdoor lounge and bar, a resort-style pool and deck, a state-of-the-art Technogym, an executive conference room and smaller conference nooks, and a dedicated pet spa.

Guests and locals can also roam from the interior spaces to the outdoor terrace, where they'll find AKA West Palm’s lounge and bar – an upscale, intimate setting for enjoying your morning coffee, afternoon glass of wine, a cigar in the open air, and everything in between.

In the glass-enclosed lounge, high ceilings enhance the ambiance, while the eye is drawn to the glistening intercoastal waterway. Natural light flows in to accent the elegant Carrara marble and contrast with charcoal wood detail. Just beyond, the space flows seamlessly out to the expansive swimming pool.

Coming in 2023, the property will also soon offer residents, visitors, and locals two new food and beverage options in partnership with the addition of beloved West Palm restaurants: The Blind Monk and Egg Bar, who will relocate to the building early next year.

“With an influx of visitors from the Northeast, we are already seeing interest from travelers familiar with the AKA brand and our properties in New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston,” said Larry Korman, CEO of AKA. “As West Palm’s reputation as ‘the Wall Street of the South’ develops, we are confident that those who are traveling for work will be delighted to make a home away from home at AKA.”

AKA West Palm is conveniently located adjacent to the events and cultural arts hub, Rosemary Square, and is within walking distance of historic Clematis Street, home to gourmet dining, luxury retail, and lively nightlife.

The area now services several premier office towers where financial, legal, and consulting corporate headquarters have relocated from the Northeast, associated with the elevated quality of life The Palm Beaches offer. Blocks from the Intracoastal Waterway, AKA West Palm offers views of the water and nearby beach access in Palm Beach proper, just five minutes west.

