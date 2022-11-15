Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee Steakhouse

Lewis Prime Grill

The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse has announced it will open Lewis Prime Grill later this month.

On Wednesday, November 16, the former Kocomo’s Island Grill space in the Publix at The Acreage Plaza will become home to the Lewis family’s first restaurant in Central Palm Beach County.

The Okeechobee Steakhouse is Florida’s Oldest Steakhouse, owned by the same family and located in the same building since 1947, best known for its classic steakhouse décor and world famous aged Prime steaks.

Previously, the family debuted Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter in May, Okeechobee Prime Seafood & Steaks in March 2021, the Okeechobee Prime BBQ in 2019, and Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in 2018, with future expansion planned over the next two years.

As the newest addition to the Okeechobee Steakhouse enterprise, Lewis Prime Grill is an upscale American-style bar and grill that brings the true spirit of the area’s most iconic restaurant to the Loxahatchee area. The 120-seat restaurant features classic décor, high-back booths for privacy and a full bar.

The menu features classic and elevated appetizers, salads, fish, and pork dishes as well as the world famous steaks that the Lewis family and Okeechobee Steakhouse are recognized for. Both wine and cocktail connoisseurs can indulge in a robust beverage program featuring a full bar and a renowned wine collection.

Focused on elevating the dining scene in the rapidly growing Loxahatchee and Westlake communities, Lewis partnered with investors Mike and Erika Jackson, Scott Schaefer, Ray Sasser, three longtime Okeechobee Steakhouse managers — Christina Wishart, Luis Fernandez and Kyle Blake — and executive chef Jamie Steinbrecher to bring Lewis Prime Grill to life.

“We saw what was happening in Loxahatchee, the growth underway and the plans for future expansion, and we knew the area was ripe for a superior dining destination,” said Ralph Lewis, owner. “When the Kocomo’s location became available, our vision for Lewis Prime Grill rapidly became a reality.”

The menu will offer appetizers to include Point Judith Crispy Calamari, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, All Natural Chicken Wings, and Fried Lobster; salads featuring Classic Caesar, Signature Roasted Beet Salad, and Asian Thai Chicken Salad; entrees such as Korean Style Wagyu Beef, Double Cut Grilled Pork Chop, Pan Seared Organic Salmon, the Lewis Prime Burger; and a variety of steaks that the Lewis family and Okeechobee Steakhouse are consistently recognized for. Both wine and cocktail connoisseurs will find a robust beverage program featuring a full bar and a well-curated wine collection.

Lewis Prime Grill is located at 7040 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd., Loxahatchee; 561-619-5115; open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; lewisprimegrill.com.