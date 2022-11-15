The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueria

The original Oceanside Grocers storefront before its massive renovation. Oceanside Grocers

Delray Beach’s vibe-casual bar known as The Oceanside Grocers (AKA the O.G.) that first opened in 2018 has announced it will reopen on Thursday, December 15 after an eight-month renovation.

As part of the transformation from a neighborhood cocktail bar to an all-day restaurant and bar keeping the original late-night action, The O.G. co-owner Brian Rosen tells News Break he has also partnered with Taquiza, one of Miami’s favorite destination for authentic Mexican street fare and tacos, to bring a permanent food menu to the concept.

The casual taqueria, with two locations in Miami Beach, has a national following from appearances on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “The Zimmern List,” a coveted Michelin Guide recommendation, and coast-to-coast shipping via Goldbelly.

“It’s always been my vision to offer delicious, affordable food with integrity to the community,” says Rosen. “Taquiza’s commitment to simplicity and authenticity aligns with our ethos, and the accolades from Eater, Zagat and Food Network speak for themselves,” he continued. “With this partnership, we will serve more people in the neighborhood, including families, as well as tourists visiting our oceanside town.”

Taquiza’s offerings are simple, approachable, and deeply rooted in Mexican culinary traditions. From beer-braised brisket barbacoa and slow-cooked Duroc pork carnitas to housemade creamy queso and freshly fried churros, Taquiza uses traditional techniques and the best available ingredients.

Taquiza is most famous for its signature totopos, an addictive corn chip that’s soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Their blue masa is made with blue corn sourced from small, independent farms throughout the Midwest and it’s pressed by hand, in-house, daily.

Taquiza

The completely reimagined 7,700-sq-ft venue will have many new features, including a new outdoor bar area and an expansive covered patio with a winding “mural wall” throughout the lush garden area. The O.G. 's infamous hidden haunt will have its own make-over while keeping its vintage design and, of course, a full kitchen for Taquiza.

Artwork remains a focus at The O.G., so Cody Parker and his artist collective have taken control over nine of the walls. Parker says, “Being a part of The O.G. since the beginning, it has been a dream come true to be given the trust and opportunity to bring the entire space to life. We are crafting several large-scale, integrated murals that work together to set the ethos for the future of The O.G.”

The O.G. will offer a variety of specialty cocktails with their house-infused spirits and freshly squeezed juices. Favorites include the Mariposa Margarita with butterfly pea infused tequila and homemade lavender simple syrup that transforms colors when shaken; and the Hibiscus Fizz with vodka, homemade hibiscus simple syrup, freshly squeezed lime, Prosecco and soda water.

“This has been in the making for quite some time now, and we couldn’t be more excited for our first taqueria outside of Miami-Dade County to be right here in Delray Beach,” chef-partner Steve Santana tells News Break. “It’s a vibrant community we can’t wait to be a part of, and The O.G. is such a natural fit for our concept.”

Located two blocks south of Atlantic Avenue, The O.G. was created by Rosen and Rosen Associates Development CEO Clifford Rosen. Rosen Associates founded the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival and are transforming a once desolate area of Delray Beach into the next arts and entertainment district.

Rosen Associates also spearheaded the S.E. 2nd Avenue $1 million improvement project, including 61 parking spots, sidewalks, street lighting and landscaping. They have funded over $100,000 in public murals and provide gallery space for local artists. Future improvements in the area include Rosen’s new 165-unit apartment complex, Delray Swan, with 20% workforce housing.