Support Movember with this mustache donut from The Salty

The Salty

When November rolls around, it's hard not to conjure images of men — men with mustaches.

Who doesn't know at least one person participating in the unoffocial men's health awareness movement known lovingly as "Movember," a portmanteau of the English words for "moustache" and "November." The annual event typically involves men growing a mustache during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

Since 2003, the leading United States Movember charitable organization has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

So, how can you help? By eating a donut or two.

To celebrate this manscape-manic month, The Salty has a special surprise. As an ode to the Movember movement, the shop has created a limited-time, specialty donut adorned with — what else??? — a chocolate mustache. The donut is available at all shops through November 20.

Throughout the entire month of November, The Salty Donut will be supporting the Movember movement with proceeds from its Movember donut. The bourbon-caramel flavored donut is a rich 24-hour brioche dough filled with bourbon caramel cheesecake, smothered in a cocoa glaze, and topped with crushed shortbread cookies and a chocolate shortbread mustache.

Priced at $4.95 apiece and available at all The Salty shops, including the new West Palm Beach location, proceeds from the specialty donut will support the cause to raise awareness and contribute to assisting with some of the biggest health issues faced by men.

