New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location.

According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

The Yellow Yolk menu is designed like a wide array of breakfast essentials from its classic, dinner-sized waffles with hot syrup and triple-stacked pancakes with powdered sugar to eggs any style, classic eggs Benedict, and creative cheese, meat- or veggie-stuffed omelettes.

Looking for something unique? Try their ripened avocado toast on walnut and raisin bread with two poached eggs. Or splurge on the breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa, and guacamole.

Their lunch menu provides a vast selection of choice including: Daily homemade soups, fresh chicken sandwich combos, the “will-be famous” smashed beef burger, hearty and healthy chopped salads. Bringing the morning time delight to the afternoon, the Yellow Yolk lunch specials include the tasty huevos rancheros, carnitas burrito with tomatillo salsa verde, cooked steak sandwich and a tart Florida key lime pie.

For the interior, Yellow Yolk selected a local South Florida artist to bring the pop-art themed vision to life, using vibrant colors for a reimagined pop-art design, an aesthetic Tsatas hopes speaks to Yellow Yolk’s colorful menus.

Crafted by local restaurateur Steve Tsatas, this is the first of a chain he hopes to expand across South Florida, with a second restaurant slated to open in Pompano Beach by the end of 2022.

“We are eager to open our newest dining experience in Coral Springs. Breakfast and lunch is for champions with both culinary delights and great atmosphere combined,” says Tsatas.

Yellow Yolk. 2864 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 954-688-9862; YellowYolk.com.