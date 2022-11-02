All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival

Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave.

A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.

On Saturday, November 5, the inaugural Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival will take over the Mizner Park amphitheater, bringing with it a specialty market, food pop-ups, and a live music lineup featuring some of the area's most popular local musicians.

During the inaugural event, guests will be able to enjoy unlimited tastings of some of the world's best agave spirits including dozens of tequila and mezcal from brands like Codigo 1530, Cazadores, Herradura, Tanteo Jalapeno, Espolon, Ghost Tequila, The Rock’s Teremana, Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol, El Tequileno, Jarritos, and more.

Festival attendees will have more to do than simply imbibe with a wide variety of blancos, reposados, añejos, and mezcals — as well as seltzers, cervesa, and Tito’s vodka.

They can also explore the Sunset "mercado" or market featuring an array of cultural artisans and crafters while dancing to feel-good live music from Artikal Sound System , The Resolvers , Xperimento, and Spred The Dub.

If you're feeling hungry, restaurant pop-ups from Miami famous The Wolf of Tacos , Drinking Pig BBQ , Ghost Kitchen Collective , Yakitori Boyz , Lazy Oyster and more will be onsite with food for purchase.

While you're there, be sure to snap photos in Dos Hombres (Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston) Land Rover and the Casamigos 360˙photo experience, take a virtual “Train to Jalisco” with Jose Cuervo and search for Ilegal Mezcal’s speakeasy.

The best part: a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kula Cares, a Boca Raton-based organization that provides educational supplies to underserved communities.

Tickets are on sale now. Although VIP is sold out, general admission options are still availalbe, priced between $25-$75.