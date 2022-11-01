Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week

Fireman Derek's Pie Shop

Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County.

After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.

On Saturday, November 5, Fireman Derek’s downtown Fort Lauderdale bake shop will officially open its doors. Located on the bustling Federal Highway just north of Broward Boulevard, the new bake shop is 1,500 square-feet — the brand's second-largest store — and boasts plentiful seating.

Since the 2014 opening of its first brick-and-mortar location in Wynwood, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop has evolved into a must-try destination for locals and visitors for its selection of over-the-top pies, cakes, milkshakes, cookies, and savory items like pot pies and empanadas.

“Our move into the Broward market was long overdue,” Kaplan tells News Break. “We’ve grown exponentially since we opened our tiny Wynwood shop, and we’ve been dying to bring Fireman Derek’s to Fort Lauderdale."

At the new Fort Lauderdale shop, fans and locals alike can find the full menu of Fireman Derek's cakes, pies, and savory items, each set in their own separate display cases for a more customer-friendly experience.

Kaplan will also offering his own line of hand-churned ice cream inspired by the bakery’s signature goodies; his Coconut Grove shop has been slinging frozen cups of creamy goodness since September 2020, shortly after he graduated from Penn State University’s Ice Cream School. A state-of-the-art kitchen will be hidden in the back where pot pies, empanadas and cookies will be baked onsite with pies and cakes made daily at Kaplan’s Little Haiti bakery. Staying true to its Wynwood roots, the new location will retain an artsy feel, with neon signage and décor in sync with the laidback atmosphere.

In the wake of a challenging time for those in the food service industry, Kaplan says his entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well as he looks forward to expanding the brand even further.

"I’ve always had big dreams for Fireman Derek’s," states Kaplan, fondly recalling those early days baking when he wasn’t on duty as a Miami firefighter. "Both Broward and Palm Beach County have a number of neighborhoods that would be perfect for future stores. We intend to expand into new markets. Though we’ve been around for close to a decade, I think we’re just getting started.”