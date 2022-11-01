Boca Raton, FL

This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server

Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.

This month, diners looking for a variety of Asian eats under one roof can now visit Eat District located in the Fifth Avenue Shops in Boca Raton.

According to Lemongrass Hospitality, Eat District was created for diners to come together in one place where they can "travel" to all parts of Asia. The space features large tables with numerous power outlets at each, a lounge area with retro arcade and board games, covered outdoor seating, a variety of beer, wine and adult beverage options, and a "grab and go" area with unique Asian treats. 

"Our food is highly influenced by Thai, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese flavors that you can not find easily in one place," says a Lemongrass spokesperson. "We wanted to show our community that Asian food can be healthy, hormone free, gluten free, and taste good at the same time with a flair."

To that end, the space was recently redesigned as a mini food hall that now includes Snow Bunny, a boba tea bar where guests can order a variety of milk teas, slushies, and "tea-freshers" with inventive ingredients from ube taro to tiramisu milk — even a salty cream cheese or creme brulee.

Inside Eat District diners can also find Poke District, a create-your-own poke bowl concept that also serves up street food style dishes like bao buns, dim sum, poke nachos, and sushi pizza.

The fast-casual bowl concept serves up a new take on healthy Asian flavors with a wide variety of Asian ingredients, spices, and natural herbs that offer endless combinations of wholesome ingredients.

The best part: the new food hall even has a robot server named Bella that delivers food to dine-in guests.

The food hall is the latest concept from the Lemongrass brand, which has its roots in Boca Raton with the opening of its first restaurant — a mom and pop style eatery for authentic Asian fare — that opened in the early 2000's and has since grown to several locations. Over time, the group has expanded to include concepts that cover Thai, Japanese, and Korean cuisine.

