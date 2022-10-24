A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton

Major Food Group

A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton.

This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.

Set to launch this month at South Florida’s iconic private club and luxury resort originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn, this is the latest of four restaurants at the Resort in partnership with Major Food Group — a growing an impressive lineup that includes Principessa Ristorante, The Flamingo Grill, and Sadelle's.

Japanese Bocce Club is located within the Cloister overlooking bocce courts that serve as the property’s unofficial clubhouse. The menu features pristine sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, and one-of-a-kind BBQ spareribs among other classic dishes.

An assortment of true Wagyu beef may be reason alone to visit, in addition to a comprehensive menu of sake, unexpected cocktails and more, to be enjoyed before or after dinner while playing a game of bocce under glowing lights strung among royal palm trees.

"Japanese Bocce Club is an all-new concept for Major Food Group. Its location alongside The Boca Raton’s original bocce courts served as the inspiration to re-envision the space and infuse elements of my Italian heritage,” Mario Carbone, managing partner of Major Food Group, tells News Break.

The execution of the menu will be overseen by chef de cuisine Takao Soejima, a seasoned culinarian with more than three decades specializing in Japanese cuisine.

Born and raised in a suburb of Tokyo, Japan where he began cooking in a café at age 15, Soejima arrived in the United States at 18 years old. Trained in both traditional Japanese and modern American-style sushi, he sharpened his skills at restaurants in Los Angeles, West Palm Beach, and Philadelphia where he spent five years as head sushi chef of Morimoto. In 2008, he joined The Boca Raton as executive restaurant chef at Morimoto Sushi Bar, where he worked closely with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto for over a decade.

The Boca Raton’s reimagination of its drink and dine program features more than a dozen new restaurants and lounges. In addition to four signature concepts with Major Food Group, this year saw the unveiling of Palm Court lakefront cocktail lounge with soaring ceilings and coastal views, and MB Supper Club, serving elegant dinner and live entertainment in a timeless setting.

Additional restaurants are located beachside, including the oceanfront Marisol and Beach Club lounge, showcasing international cuisine. Still to come, lakeside all-day dining at Harbor House, which will open this winter adjacent to the to-go eatery, Burger Bar.

Japanese Bocce Club is exclusive to members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Visit TheBocaRaton.com, or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheBocaRaton.