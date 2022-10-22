Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation

Photo courtesy of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napolentana

It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait.

Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.

Founded in New Haven by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the United States in 1909 at the age of 16, Pepe’s Pizza is the originator of New Haven-style “apizza” (pronounced ‘a-beetz’) characterized by its signature crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.

Inspired by the look and feel of its iconic New Haven location, Pepe’s first Florida eatery evokes the original location's comfort, familiarity, and tradition. The restaurant is visually dominated by the view of its 14-foot, 104,000-pound oven and the even more significant "paddle area," where expert pizzaiolos create made-to-order masterpieces on an oak wood table and use 16-foot-long paddles to place them in the oven.

In its 97 years in business, the family-owned and operated pizza eatery has established itself as an American classic, amassing a legion of fans around the world along with a growing list of accolades and recognitions from top-tier organizations and national critics. The brand has earned the number one spot on The Daily Meal's list of Best Pizzas in America nine times.

“From Connecticut to Florida, we aim to create a warm familiar experience for our guests, whom we consider an extension of the Pepe’s family,” said Jennifer Kelly, granddaughter of Frank Pepe, who will visit the store on opening day. “We never deviate from our family’s original recipes cooked in our signature coal-fired, hand-built brick oven that includes iron castings from the New Haven restaurant.”

Pepe's Specialty Pizzas include the original White Clam Pizza, a combination crafted by Frank Pepe himself (fresh clams with Pecorino Romano, proprietary oil blend, fresh garlic, and oregano), Spinach Mushroom and Gorgonzola (mozzarella and Pecorino Romano), and the Amanti Della Carne (Crushed Italian tomatoes, Mozzarella, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, & Pecorino Romano).

In addition, guests can enjoy a traditional "Pepe's Salad" (seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded red cabbage, Kalamata olives, Pecorino Romano, and balsamic vinaigrette) or Caesar Salad, along with a selection of red and white wines by the bottle, glass, or carafe. Non-alcoholic beverages and an assortment of imported and domestic craft beer will also be offered. For a sweet finish, Pepe’s offers authentic Italian desserts, including tiramisu, limoncello mascarpone and gelato.

In addition to South Florida and Connecticut, Frank Pepe’s operates in Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. A second South Florida location is set to open in Delray Beach in 2023.

"South Florida has a large influx of Northeasterners, many of whom know and love our brand," Wilfredo Duran, general manager of Frank Pepe’s Plantation, tells News Break. “We look forward to introducing the rest of the community to real New Haven ‘apizza.’"

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. 954-906-7373; open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; pepespizza.com.