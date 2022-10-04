Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami and there's plenty of food and drink

Magic Mike Live

After breaking box office records around the world, Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live is hitting the road for a multi-year North American tour that will premiere in Miami this fall.

The stage spectacular inspired by the Magic Mike films will begin nightly performances in a custom built, state-of-the-art venue at the Miami Marine Stadium site in Key Biscayne.

On October 13, Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live will make its North American debut in the Magic City for a six-month limited run before heading to its next major stop.

The show has successfully performed sold-out shows to worldwide audiences in Las Vegas, London, Australia and Berlin. As covered on PopSugar, the limited-run live experience puts every girl’s needs first.

The show is produced by the team behind the hit film franchise, as well, a combination of actors and directors including Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Nick Wechsler. As a result, the 360-degree stage production is designed to provide an "unparalleled evening of service and entertainment."

The 90-minute stage production is performed in the world’s largest Spiegeltent, The Arcadia. After taking in the venue’s aesthetic indoor-outdoor courtyard space, guests will marvel as they enter the multi-story, 600-seat venue which incorporates some of the most innovative design features from productions around the world.

A cast comprised of some of the world’s sexiest, most talented performers is aimed at dazzling the crowd with acrobatics, dance routines, live music, and more performed in front of, behind, and above the audience. Every performance, every fabric, every finish, every detail of The Arcadia has been meticulously curated by the show’s creator and director Channing Tatum and the show's creative team.

“We’ve performed this show live all over the world, from London to Las Vegas, Sydney to Berlin, and while I love every one of our shows, this new tour is something truly special for us," says the tour's executive produce Vincent Marini. “It’s the culmination of everything we’ve learned about our show and our guests over the last five years. The venue is off-the-hook, the cast features some of our best performers on the planet, and the experience we are crafting for our guests in Miami is truly unique in the world of live entertainment. We can’t wait to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the people of Miami and South Florida."

The fun isn’t just limited to the 90-minute show, either.

Guests are invited to come early and stay late to indulge in a variety of delicious food and drink offerings while enjoying the indoor-outdoor lounge complete with music, multiple bars, fire pits, and seating. For the first time ever at a Magic Mike Live production, guests can enjoy an al fresco dining experience from a to-be-announced restaurant partner while taking in unparalleled views of the Magic City’s picturesque skyline.

In addition, the Arcadia’s multiple bars will feature a curated cocktail experience created in collaboration with Soderbergh’s Singani 63.

VIP experience are awaiting those looking to up the ante on their visit with just a dozen seats available priced at $497.48 per person. Each Ultra Seat package includes: a front-row, plush couch seating; complimentary cocktails by Singani 63 served to pair with special moments throughout the show; admission to the exclusive, post-show VIP lounge where guests can hang out and get photos with select members of the cast while enjoying live music, complimentary specialty cocktails, and culinary surprises. In addition, VIP guests will receive complimentary preferred parking, a commemorative VIP lanyard, a personal concierge, and dedicated waitstaff during the show.

Mike’s Exclusive Package also offers a VIP experience for $299 per person. VIPs will get to meet and take photos with members of the cast while enjoying live music, complimentary specialty cocktails and delectable culinary surprises.

Starting October 13, the tour will perform a 90-minute show at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with additional performances at 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and at midnight on Saturday. The show is dark on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets starting at $49 and more information, visit MMLTour.com or call 702-623-3650. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-633-0195 or email Hello@IndigoTickets.com.

