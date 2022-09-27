Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday market

Luke's Lobster

It will soon be sugar, spice, and everything nice in Miami thanks to Urbanspace, the food and retail immersive public market creator bringing Magic City a taste of the holiday season.

The pop-up market will be setting up shop on Lincoln Road starting November 15, and now the New York-based brand and its Miami partners are excited to reveal a preliminary list of national and local vendors who will participate with festive gifts and goodies through February 15th. Revelers can visit the Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to experience what is intended to become a beloved annual holiday tradition for Miami.

Visitors of the Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market, the first national expansion outside of New York City, are invited to indulge in their favorite treats from celebrated nationally-renowned names like Luke’s Lobster, MozzArepas, and Oyster Party as they stroll the promenade shopping for unique gifts and other exciting items from retailers like Squishables plush toys, New York Puzzle Company, Gabriela Ceballos, and Hera + Hermes kids clothing and accessories.

Got love for all things local? Well-liked South Florida epicurean brands such as Watsons Bay Coffee Co., Miami 'N' Ice, and Wicked Bread will be on site to make all your sweet and savory wishes come true with an array of desserts, artisanal loaves, and drinks with flavors you can raise a glass to with glee.

Shopping for you and your loved ones will be a tropical breeze with a diverse range of goods to choose from including Poured Love (candles), Jaharii Jewelry, and Pawies (animal lover accessories) just to name a few.

"We love hand-picking our favorite fun brands which shoppers can really get excited about," Eldon Scott, president of Urbanspace, tells News Break. “Each market is like a little village. We create our own streets and squares to transport visitors to a new world where guests can interact with makers, designers and chefs selling everything from ornaments to pottery."

Mirroring a similar layout to the New York City locations, the Holiday Market at Lincoln Road will present approximately 100 local and out-of-state vendors in the heart of the Lincoln Road District, specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue. The outdoor marketplace will showcase a broad range of exciting gift categories such as decorative home goods, children's toys and apparel, stationery, books and prints, men's and women's apparel and accessories, jewelry, kitchen and garden items, artisan food products, as well as food and beverages to be enjoyed onsite.

Over the past four decades Urbanspace has operated the most highly visible holiday markets in the U.S. in iconic New York City destinations: Union Square, Columbus Circle, and Bryant Park. Each market is designed to be unlike any other market in the world. The Lincoln Road Holiday Market will illuminate the area with enchanting, glowing kiosk structures dotting the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade, reflecting the sparkle and spirit of the season. Seasonal programming will also take place including live musical performances, art installations and Insta-worthy spots to snap pictures with loved ones.

Vendors can still apply to participate in the holiday retail extravaganza by visiting urbanspacemia.com, or email info@inhousecre.com for more information.