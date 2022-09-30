Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray Beach

Menin Development

This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.

The Market, developed and operated by Menin Development, changed the city's downtown food scene when it opened what they say is the largest food hall in Florida. The new addition will serve to expand on the market experience with Bounce's premiere event space.

"We are very excited to bring Bounce Sporting Club to Delray Beach,” Craig Menin, chief executive officer of Menin Development, tells News Break. “We opened Delray Beach Market despite the pandemic to support up and coming chefs and give our guests unique culinary experiences. We feel that Bounce will further enhance the atmosphere we are looking for while providing a better location for Bounce."

This upscale sports lounge is the most recent venture of 18-year industry veterans, Brandit Hospitality Group, a hospitality company specializing in curating high-end sports and pop culture activations. These brand's portfolio currently includes Bounce Sporting Club, sister brand Bounce Beach, LIQR Box, and Maison Close.

As a New York City import, Bounce Sporting Club specializes in big games, allowing customers to enjoy an upscale experience in a hybrid venue that's one part sports bar, one part nightclub known to attract professional athletes, DJs, and socialites.

In addition to Bounce Sporting Club, Delray Beach Market will open a secondary concept in 2023, located on the south side of the market, with the vendors and creative culinary concepts remaining as the central anchor component of this destination.

New local vendors will include favorites, Big T’s Deli, Chuck & Patty, Kasai & Koori, Roots, Salvo’s & Sorella’s, Selphf, and Vote For Pedro. The Mezz, located on the second floor of the market, will remain a premiere event and lounge space.

The debut of Bounce Sporting Club marks the eleventh anniversary of Brandit Hospitality Group’s first and flagship Bounce Sporting Club location in New York City — solidifying a pivotal chapter for the group, with a fourth concept location and an eagerly anticipated entrance into Florida’s booming hospitality market. Bounce Sporting Club will allow guests to bounce with them through elevated culinary experiences, live performances from world-class talent, and signature event programming.

The luxury sports lounge will take up residence in the north side of Delray Beach Market located at 33 SE Third Avenue a half a block south of Atlantic Avenue. It is slated to open in early 2023.

Visit delraybeachmarket.com and bouncesportingclub.com.