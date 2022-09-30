Delray Beach, FL

Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray Beach

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2wDP_0iCADrrN00
Menin Development

This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.

The Market, developed and operated by Menin Development, changed the city's downtown food scene when it opened what they say is the largest food hall in Florida. The new addition will serve to expand on the market experience with Bounce's premiere event space.

"We are very excited to bring Bounce Sporting Club to Delray Beach,” Craig Menin, chief executive officer of Menin Development, tells News Break. “We opened Delray Beach Market despite the pandemic to support up and coming chefs and give our guests unique culinary experiences. We feel that Bounce will further enhance the atmosphere we are looking for while providing a better location for Bounce."

This upscale sports lounge is the most recent venture of 18-year industry veterans, Brandit Hospitality Group, a hospitality company specializing in curating high-end sports and pop culture activations. These brand's portfolio currently includes Bounce Sporting Club, sister brand Bounce Beach, LIQR Box, and Maison Close.

As a New York City import, Bounce Sporting Club specializes in big games, allowing customers to enjoy an upscale experience in a hybrid venue that's one part sports bar, one part nightclub known to attract professional athletes, DJs, and socialites.

In addition to Bounce Sporting Club, Delray Beach Market will open a secondary concept in 2023, located on the south side of the market, with the vendors and creative culinary concepts remaining as the central anchor component of this destination.

New local vendors will include favorites, Big T’s Deli, Chuck & Patty, Kasai & Koori, Roots, Salvo’s & Sorella’s, Selphf, and Vote For Pedro. The Mezz, located on the second floor of the market, will remain a premiere event and lounge space.

The debut of Bounce Sporting Club marks the eleventh anniversary of Brandit Hospitality Group’s first and flagship Bounce Sporting Club location in New York City — solidifying a pivotal chapter for the group, with a fourth concept location and an eagerly anticipated entrance into Florida’s booming hospitality market. Bounce Sporting Club will allow guests to bounce with them through elevated culinary experiences, live performances from world-class talent, and signature event programming.

The luxury sports lounge will take up residence in the north side of Delray Beach Market located at 33 SE Third Avenue a half a block south of Atlantic Avenue. It is slated to open in early 2023.

Visit delraybeachmarket.com and bouncesportingclub.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bounce sporting club# Delray Beach market# Delray Beach luxury sports bar# bounce sporting club chicago

Comments / 5

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
6015 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Miami, FL

Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday market

It will soon be sugar, spice, and everything nice in Miami thanks to Urbanspace, the food and retail immersive public market creator bringing Magic City a taste of the holiday season.

Read full story
Jupiter, FL

Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to school

School is back in session and that means that life is getting busier. As families swing into Fall, the age-old question, "What's for dinner?" can be overwhelming. Jupiter's Tavern Pi hopes it has a solution. Whether dining in or grabbing takeout to enjoy at home, the restaurant's house-made pasta, Chicago thin-style or deep-dish pizzas, and dozens of other items on the menu are geared at providing options for the entire family.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Melting Pot launches first annual "Oktober FondueFest" just in time for fall

Oktoberfest lovers, this month you can drink your beer — and eat it, too. It's all thanks to the Melting Pot's first annual Oktober FondueFest, a limited-time menu featuring Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue made table-side, and new Oktoberfest cooking style.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Swank Specialty Produce's Swank Table dinner series and farmer's market return to Palm Beach County

The Swank Table dinner series returns to Palm Beach County.Papp Photo. Swank Specialty Produce has revealed the schedule for their Swank Table series featuring ten dinners that kick-off Sunday, November 13, with a Fall Harvest Hoe Dow.

Read full story
1 comments
Bal Harbour, FL

This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this month

If you love ice cream, nothing will satisfy your sweet tooth better than an upcoming festival dedicated to all things frozen and creamy. Following the sweet success of years past, Bal Harbour Shops has announced the return of its annual fête dubbed “Ice Cream We Love."

Read full story
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebration

Photo courtesy of Lila Photo / Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest. This year, a foodie focused event that honors the chefs of Palm Beach County and beyond will return for its fifteenth season.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm Beach

Donut lovers rejoice: West Palm Beach will soon be able to indulge in the Miami-based artisanal donuts and craft coffee from The Salty Donut. The store officially opens on Friday, August 19, after much anticipation, the brand's sixth brick and mortar store to joinin shops in Miami, Orlando, Dallas, and Austin.

Read full story
Florida State

Pumpkin Spice is back at Dunkin this month (with a new fall flavor)

Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a lifestyle — and it's making its official return to Dunkin’ later this month. Next week, Dunkin' launch the seasonal fan favorite on August 17, meaning you can order Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin flavored bakery items, and Maple Sugar Bacon.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort Lauderdale

Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, is set to open its first Fort Lauderdale location next week. On Friday, August 19, the newest South Florida Fogo will officially open at 201 E. Las Olas Boulevard at the corner of Southeast Third Avenue as part of the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential, and retail community.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winter

NYC's favorite holiday market is coming to Miami.Urbanspace. This year, Miami is gearing up for the most epic holiday season yet as Urbanspace — a leader in food and retail immersive public markets — announces news of their famed holiday market setting up shop on Lincoln Road just in time for the season to begin.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't miss

There's a new way to experience Sunday brunch, South Florida — and it's in your bathrobe. No, we don't mean from the comfort of your own home. Instead, we're talking about the re-imagining of a former Delray Beach establishment that recently opened its doors as The Falcon.

Read full story
1 comments
Broward County, FL

Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward County

With South Florida's restaurant renaissance in full swing, it's hard to imagine casual eating the likes of buffet style dining. But a popular all-you-can eat, buffet-style family restaurant officially celebrated has officially arrived in South Florida, opening its first location at the Atlantic Business Center (2100 W. Atlantic Blvd.) in Pompano Beach.

Read full story
6 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Café Boulud brings new table side presentations to its dining experience

Throughout history, tableside preparation has been a hallmark of some of the most extravagant dining experiences. Yet, over the last few years, it's a fine dining treat that seemed on the verge of extinction — until now.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

This new property booking platform is giving away a free rental property in exchange for doing yard work

From skyrocketing gas prices impacting annual family road trips and costly flights and those unexpected travel expenses, let's face it — inflation is pricing out summer vacation for many a wishful traveler.

Read full story
Coral Gables, FL

Get a free burger with a bottle of wine on National Hamburger Day at this Coral Gables restaurant

In recognition of National Hamburger Day next Thursday, Vinya Table — the wildly popular sommelier-driven neighborhood wine bistro and bar that recently opened in the heart of Coral Gables — is making their famous, over-the-top burger a whole lot juicier.

Read full story
Jupiter, FL

Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fall

A new modern take on modern Pan-Asian cuisine will launch in Palm Beach County later this fall when 3 Amigos LLC partners Scott Frielich of Subculture Group, Angelo Abbenante of Lynora’s Restaurant, Cleve Mash of Clematis Social, and executive chef Tim Nickey bring Blackbird to Jupiter.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida-based Home Bistro brings celebrity chef dinners to your door

Hate making dinner? Doing dishes? Grocery shopping?. If you've ever tried an at-home meal kit, you know it's one step closer to meal-making freedom. But what if the meals were already made? And by celebrity chefs?

Read full story
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

New "Taste of DRV" brings tastings, culinary classes, and more to The Shops of Donald Ross Village

A new culinary event is headed for Jupiter — specifically The Shops of Donald Ross Village. With over 35 stores and restaurants, the village square has teamed up to offer locals and guests a chance to experience a free culinary event this month.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new Underground Donut Tour hits Miami this week

Starting this month, a new food tour focused on donuts will launch in Miami. Known as the Underground Donut Tour, event founder Jeff Woelker tells News Break he's excited to bring his global walking food tour to South Beach, marking the tour's 12th city — with more on the way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy