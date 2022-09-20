Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to school

Tavern Pi

School is back in session and that means that life is getting busier. As families swing into Fall, the age-old question, "What's for dinner?" can be overwhelming.

Jupiter's Tavern Pi hopes it has a solution. Whether dining in or grabbing takeout to enjoy at home, the restaurant's house-made pasta, Chicago thin-style or deep-dish pizzas, and dozens of other items on the menu are geared at providing options for the entire family.

With multiple TV’s and spacious seating both indoors and out, Tavern Pi is the perfect location to kick back and enjoy a great meal any day of the week. Take Tuesday's 'Karaoke Night' for example.

During the weekday, however, Tavern Pi is giving diners another reason to visit thanks to its newly-launched 'Homework Happy Hour.'

Tavern Pi

From 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, school-aged children can grab their favorite seat in the house to wrap up their school work while enjoying a $5 personal pizza. Parents can also enjoy the adult-only 'OG Happy Hour' that features half-priced cocktails and $3 Peroni draft beers — to assist with getting through to that last bit of homework.

Parents can also save some cash on Thursday during 'Kids' Night,' where kids can enjoy a free pasta or a $5 personal pizza (two kids meals per adult entrée). Kids can also have some fun participating in the restaurant's coloring competition, where each week the best drawing wins a large cheese pizza.

If you're looking for an every day deal, the daily $9.99 cheese pizza carryout special is a win. Customers can order in person, over the phone, or online by visiting tavernpi.com.

Tavern Pi's. 1209 Main St., Abacoa; open daily from noon to 10 p.m.