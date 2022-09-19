Melting Pot launches first annual "Oktober FondueFest" just in time for fall

Melting Pot

Oktoberfest lovers, this month you can drink your beer — and eat it, too.

It's all thanks to the Melting Pot's first annual Oktober FondueFest, a limited-time menu featuring Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue made table-side, and new Oktoberfest cooking style.

Every Monday through Wednesday, from September 19 through October 26, the Oktober FondueFest dining experience will offer guests a three-course menu with Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and premium Bavarian dippers, choice of salad, and Black Forest Chocolate Fondue with decadent desserts perfect for dipping. Guests also have the option to add the Oktober FondueFest Entrée with the new Oktoberfest Cooking Style to make it a four-course meal. Prices start at $39 per person.

"Melting Pot is known for celebrations around the fondue pot, and Oktoberfest is the perfect fall occasion to have fun in a new way," Ana Malmqvist, Chief Marketing Officer for Melting Pot, shares with News Break. “Now guests can celebrate the Bavarian culture at Melting Pot with a truly, unique German-inspired dipping experience with bratwurst, braised short rib, potatoes, and pretzel bread.”

Diners can dip into Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and grill the best “wurst.” Made tableside with Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, the Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue features Kindred Creamery Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Parmesan, housemade Bavarian mustard, garlic, and spices. Enjoy it with Bavarian-style dippers grilled right at the table including hot-off-the grill bratwurst, braised short rib, roasted garlic Dijon potatoes, steamed carrots and cornichons, pretzel bread, sauerkraut, and Bavarian mustard.

Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles, Melting Pot is also introducing a new Oktoberfest cooking Style to enjoy with an entrée as part of a four-course meal. Made table-side, it includes Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, onion, garlic, Bavarian mustard, carraway, and bay leaf to give entrée selections an authentic, German-inspired flavor.

The Oktober FondueFest menu brings a traditional, German-inspired dessert to the fondue pot. The Black Forest Chocolate Fondue features the rich flavor of dark chocolate with black cherry compote and kirschwasser cherry brandy. Served with decadent treats including Black Forest brownies, spiced apples, strawberries, pearl sugar waffles, bananas, and cream puffs.

And what’s Oktoberfest without beer? Guests can also enjoy beverages featuring Oktoberfest-inspired beer including Sam Adams Octoberfest Beer, Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin which has a slight hint of jalapeño and brings a unique twist to this fall flavor inspired beer. Also featured is a sweet German Riesling; Schmitt Söhne Spätlese Piesporter Michelsberg.

For more information, visit meltingpot.com/oktober-fonduefest.