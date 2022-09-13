Swank Specialty Produce's Swank Table dinner series and farmer's market return to Palm Beach County

The Swank Table dinner series returns to Palm Beach County. Papp Photo

Swank Specialty Produce has revealed the schedule for their Swank Table series featuring ten dinners that kick-off Sunday, November 13, with a Fall Harvest Hoe Dow.

Founded by Jodi and Darrin Swank, Swank Specialty Produce is a hydroponic farm that has become regionally famous for its 350 varieties of impeccable pesticide-free vegetables, edible flowers and micro-greens.

The 20-acre farm also features an expansive pole barn and stage where they host a free weekly farmers market with 25 local vendors, as well as all-inclusive ticketed dining experiences showcasing chefs from around the country. The farm is also available for private events and weddings.

Each Swank Table event unites the area’s top chefs, mixologists and brewers for an unforgettable multi-course dinner benefiting a local charity. After enjoying a welcome bite and cocktail, guests are invited to participate in a tour of the hydroponic grow houses led by Darrin Swank, or simply wander around the fields to see a true farm in action before taking their seats in the expansive custom-designed pole barn. Live music from South Florida's favorite musicians fills the space during a memorable evening where guests leave feeling like family.

Fan favorites like the elegant White Party, the lively ‘70s Party, and the ceremonial full moon Chinese New Year will return along with new themes including a Middle Eastern Dinner Party and A Tribue to Julia Child. Guests can also join the second annual CBD Dinner where the chefs will infuse CBD grown at Swank Farms into each course, as well as a Caribbean Foods Celebration, the Bourbon, BBQ & Blues party, and more.

Celebrating Florida’s diverse agriculture out in the beautiful Loxahatchee countryside, Swank Specialty Produce will also kick off their abundant Farmers Market on Saturday, October 8th. The free market will take place every Saturday through June from 10am-1pm featuring farm-fresh lettuces, vegetables, herbs and wildflower bouquets from Swank Farm, along with live music from Mitch Herrick and fantastic goods from 25 local vendors . Guests can shop outdoors under Swank Farm’s 8500-sq ft open-air pole barn rain or shine and enjoy free and convenient parking. Stop by to stock up for the week, nibble on a breakfast sandwich or savor a cup of coffee and a pastry.

When: Tickets for all of the events are on sale now for the Swank Table 2022/23 season:

November 13 - Fall Harvest Hoe Down

December 4 - Farm Market Asado

January 8 - A Tribute to Julia Child

January 29 - CBD Dinner

February 5 - Full Moon Chinese New Year

March 5 - Middle Eastern Dinner Party

March 12 - 70’s Throwback

March 19 - Bourbon, BBQ & Blues

April 2 - White Party

April 23 - Food Cultures of the Caribbean