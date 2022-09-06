This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this month

Photo courtesy of The Shops at Bal Harbour

If you love ice cream, nothing will satisfy your sweet tooth better than an upcoming festival dedicated to all things frozen and creamy.

Following the sweet success of years past, Bal Harbour Shops has announced the return of its annual fête dubbed “Ice Cream We Love."



The event will feature a lineup of local and renowned artisanal ice cream creators for a sweet treat festival like no other.



Since its inception in 1965 as one of the first fashion centers in the country, Bal Harbour Shops has remained among the area's top luxury lifestyle experiences. Conceived by retail visionary Stanley Whitman, and still operated by his descendants today, the third generation family-owned lush tropical enclave is a retail environment unlike any other, encompassing fine dining, events, and cultural happenings all year long.



As part of that mission, this month the venue will host a two-day celebration held on September 17-18th from 1 to 5 p.m. for a philanthropic weekend that invites visitors to beat the heat in support of Holtz Children’s Hospital and celebrate the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops’ founder, who was a longstanding supporter of the organization.

Spread across the luxury shopping destination’s three levels of tropical gardens, "Ice Cream We Love” will feature a curated selection of flavorful installations representing 18 vendors from gelato and paletas to rolled ice cream and Italian ice.



In addition to the sweet treats, visitors can enjoy life-sized games and activities, ice cream-inspired face painting for little ones, and a photo booth to capture the fun weekend.



Launched in 2017 with over $70,000 raised in its first year, the annual event is a delicious celebration of Stanley Whitman’s dedication to philanthropy. In keeping with the event’s tradition and honoring Whitman’s long standing support of Holtz Children’s Hospital, all ticket proceeds will benefit the Miami institution located at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Guests are invited to stroll the al fresco center tasting the flavors of: Milk Bar, New York’s award-winning and nationally acclaimed bakery; Bal Harbour Shops’ beloved Bianco Gelato and Le Zoo; Angie’s Epicurean; Below Zero; Chi Chin Ice Cream Rolls; Cielito Artisan Pops; Cry Baby Creamery; Freddo; Frice Cream; Puro Ice Cream Factory; Miami ‘N’ Ice; Mr. Kream; Salt & Straw; Santo Dulce! Churros & Ice Cream; Sweet Guilt by Angelica; Sweet Lich’s; and The Melted Scoop.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for juniors (ages 13-17) and $15 for children and can be purchased online at IceCreamWeLove.com.

