Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebration

Photo courtesy of Lila Photo / Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest

This year, a foodie focused event that honors the chefs of Palm Beach County and beyond will return for its fifteenth season.

The annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) has officially announced its four-day lineup of food-related happenings held Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Tickets are now on sale for the event and can be purchased at PBFoodWineFest.com.

After 14 successful years, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) is once again being held at a time when South Florida experiences its best weather of the year with food prepared by some of the world’s most renowned chefs.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of one of South Florida’s most idyllic cities, the yearly culinary extravaganza offers over 20 tempting events for guests to indulge in — from winetastings and cocktail parties, to cooking demonstrations and private dinners — plus an all-star lineup of noteworthy celebrity chef events.

This year’s PBFWF schedule includes events that will be held throughout the Palm Beach area at some of the best local venues including the Four Seasons Resort whom has been the official host hotel for PBFWF for over 10 years; and concludes with a return of the festival’s anticipated and beloved Grand Tasting to the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

New additions and highlights to this year’s lineup include:

The return of "Spice," at Stage Kitchen & Bar, hosted by chefs Valerie Chang, Jose Garces and Stephen Stryjewski and host chef Pushkar Marathe and resident mixologist BootlegGreg.

An interactive and educational mixology class "Crafting Cocktails" will be hosted by host chef Tim Lipman and guest chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, who will guide guests on how to prepare three specially created cocktails.

A "Shabbat Dinner" featuring chef Michael Hackman and guest chefs Lior Lev Sercarz and Daniel Serfer, who will curate an elevated Shabbat dinner including traditional, but not strictly Kosher dishes, beautifully paired with wine.

"Smoke & Sunshine", where Pitmasters & Chefs John Bates, Hector Garate, Andy Knudson, Elliot Moss and Esaul Ramos join Tropical Smokehouse’s Rick Mace for the inaugural Craft Barbecue Meat-Up including live music and cocktails.

Celebrating its 11th year, the "Daniel & Friends" brunch hosted by renowned chef Daniel Boulud with Dieter Samijn and Julie Franceschini, is an enticing signature walk-around tasting event drawing guests year after year.

And, of course, the "Grand Tasting," is back at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, offering plentiful dishes and dessert samplings from dozens and dozens of South Florida’s best restaurants as well as wine and spirit tastings from distributors, vineyards and more. The annual Grand Chef Throwdown is also back, hosted by Mo & Sally and Jay Cashmere, welcoming three local chefs as they compete for the $10,000 local charity prize presented by Creekstone Farms. The competition features a special lineup of celebrity guest judges: chefs Maneet Chauhan, Robert Irvine, and Marc Murphy.

Several ticket options including packages are available for purchase. Ticket packages include a Pick 4 — pick four select events and save 15 percent; and the First Republic Bank Dining Series, where guests can save 10 percent on their tickets to Spice, A Dinner at Florie’s, Bubbles & Bites: A Yacht-Rock Experience, and Real Food Revolution.

For details about individual events and participating chefs visit pbfoodwinefest.com or call 800-210-0689. For daily updates, follow the festival on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @pbfoodwinefest. -