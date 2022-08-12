The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm Beach

The Salty

Donut lovers rejoice: West Palm Beach will soon be able to indulge in the Miami-based artisanal donuts and craft coffee from The Salty Donut.

The store officially opens on Friday, August 19, after much anticipation, the brand's sixth brick and mortar store to joinin shops in Miami, Orlando, Dallas, and Austin.

The new store will be located in The Square (formerly known as Rosemary Square) alongside a growing list of sought after restaurants and brands. The Salty will offer its signature, decadent donuts that have created the cult-like following in Miami and Texas, as well as some store-specific flavors inspired by the neighborhood and using homemade and locally-sourced ingredients.

"Nothing makes us happier than finally being able to open a store in our own ‘backyard’! Ever since we opened The Salty in 2015, being Miami-based & founded, we’ve had our eyes on the West Palm area and couldn’t imagine a better time to join such a vibrant atmosphere of top-notch culinary and retail concepts serving the community," Andy Rodriguez, CEO and founder of The Salty Donut, tells News Break.

The exciting milestone will be celebrated with giveaways throughout the opening weekend (Friday throughSunday). The first 50 guests each day will receive a limited-edition giveaway pack including a West Palm tote bag, limited-edition mug made in collaboration with local artist Lisa Kaw, The Salty stickers, and more.

The opening menu will feature The Salty Donut's full menu of 12 donuts and baked goods as weekend specials, including year-round and seasonal flavors.

That includes:

Traditional Glazed : 24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.

: 24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze. White Chocolate Tres Leches : 24 hr brioche soaked in a homemade rum-infused three milk mixture, bottom crusted with white chocolate + finished with torched meringue.

: 24 hr brioche soaked in a homemade rum-infused three milk mixture, bottom crusted with white chocolate + finished with torched meringue. Guava + Cheese : 24hr brioche filled with swirled guava + cream cheese, cream cheese glaze, topped with a homemade pastelito puff pastry streusel.

: 24hr brioche filled with swirled guava + cream cheese, cream cheese glaze, topped with a homemade pastelito puff pastry streusel. Brown Butter + Salt : Vanilla bean cake donut, brown butter glaze, topped with maldon sea salt.

: Vanilla bean cake donut, brown butter glaze, topped with maldon sea salt. Caramel Apple - 24hr. brioche, apple glaze, topped with caramel drizzle, caramel buttercream, roasted apples + apple granola

- 24hr. brioche, apple glaze, topped with caramel drizzle, caramel buttercream, roasted apples + apple granola Milk + Cookies - 24hr. brioche, sweet cream glaze, hot fudge drizzle + topped with cocoa cookie crunch

And seasonal offerings like:

GF Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt : Gluten free chocolate chip cake, cocoa glaze, gf chocolate chip cookies, american buttercream, maldon salt

: Gluten free chocolate chip cake, cocoa glaze, gf chocolate chip cookies, american buttercream, maldon salt Vegan Cinnamon Roll : vegan ‘brioche’ tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with icing + cinnamon crumble

: vegan ‘brioche’ tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with icing + cinnamon crumble Peaches + Cream : 24 hr brioche layered with vanilla mousse + peach compote, topped with oat crumb streusel + powdered sugar

: 24 hr brioche layered with vanilla mousse + peach compote, topped with oat crumb streusel + powdered sugar Caramel Toffee Crumb : 24 hr brioche bottom crusted in dark chocolate + shortbread crumb, light caramel glaze, topped with heath toffee pieces + maldon salt

: 24 hr brioche bottom crusted in dark chocolate + shortbread crumb, light caramel glaze, topped with heath toffee pieces + maldon salt Key Lime Meringue Pie : 24hr. Brioche filled with swirled key lime curd + vanilla meringue, tossed in crushed graham cracker sugar

: 24hr. Brioche filled with swirled key lime curd + vanilla meringue, tossed in crushed graham cracker sugar Strawberry Cake: vanilla bean cake dough with chunks of strawberries folded in the dough, strawberry milk glaze, topped with strawberry ‘dust’

To further the opening excitement, West Palm Beach residents can get a sweet preview. The Salty Donut will be launching a pre-opening lottery system on Friday, August 12, which West Palm locals can enter on the brand's Instagram or through this online form for their chance to win a free box of donuts.

From Tuesday, August 16, to Wednesday, August 17, there will be 60 winners selected daily, who will have the ability to schedule a pickup of their complimentary pack at The Salty Donut's shop in The Square (460 S Rosemary Avenue #170, West Palm Beach FL, 33401). Winners will be notified via email and pickups will begin on Monday, August 12. Winners who are not able to pick up their complimentary box may send it to a friend or family member.