Pumpkin Spice is back at Dunkin this month (with a new fall flavor)

Dunkin Donuts

Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a lifestyle — and it's making its official return to Dunkin’ later this month.

Next week, Dunkin' launch the seasonal fan favorite on August 17, meaning you can order Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin flavored bakery items, and Maple Sugar Bacon.

They're all back, this year returning alongside two brand-new items to fall hard for: the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

This fall, you can literally eat, drink, and sleep pumpkin, all available for a limited time. Start with Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, back and better than ever. This bold pumpkin spice sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, its seasonal smooth pumpkin sipping at its best.

Or go for the traditional Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, available iced or hot. Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season.

But it wouldn't be a Dunkin' flavor release without a newcomer, and this year we have the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. This latest coffee creation combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors.The Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced.

If coffee isn't your thing, Dunkin’ is bringing guests an exciting fall refresh with the brand-new Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher. Served chilled over ice, this seasonal citrus-forward Dunkin’ Refresher balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, lik ginger and cinnamon. Made with either green tea or coconutmilk, Dunkin’ is falling hard for blood orange this season.

They pair perfectly with eats like Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and the Pumpkin Muffin topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

With the change of seasons also comes a sweet, familiar take on bacon: the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is back, featuring maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg, and white cheddar cheese served atop a warm and flaky croissant. Even the Snackin’ Bacon is getting a fall twist with eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning and served in a sleeve for on the go eats.

Dunkin’ pumpkin fans can do even more with their fall with a new, limited-time deal. Beginning August 17, order a $3 medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through September 13, 2022. Pro tip: Order while you’re on the move with the Dunkin’ app to quickly pick up your fall favorites in-store or at the drive-thru.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin'. “From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin'."