Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort Lauderdale

Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, is set to open its first Fort Lauderdale location next week.

On Friday, August 19, the newest South Florida Fogo will officially open at 201 E. Las Olas Boulevard at the corner of Southeast Third Avenue as part of the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential, and retail community.

The new restaurant will boast aesthetics of Fogo’s Brazilian roots, including elegant chandeliers, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rich furnishing colors. In the heart of the expansive 226-seat dining room will be an open-air churrasco grill where guests can dine while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare, and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame.

The menu's myriad meats (more than 16 cuts are on the menu) are carved tableside and include rib-eye, lamb chops, fraldinha (bottom sirloin), linguica (spicy pork sausage), and the house specialty, picanha, a thinly sliced tender cut of top sirloin steak.

Of course, Brazilian cuisine is much more than fire-roasted meat; patrons serve themselves from the Market Table, an uber salad bar inspired by the marketplaces and farmlands of Southern Brazil. On offer are more than 50 items, including seasonal soups and salads (chickpea trio, apple manchego), black pepper candied bacon, fresh vegetables, and sometimes striking fruits (prickly pear and dragon fruit), imported cheeses (smoked provolone, Grana Padano), and cold-smoked salmon and cured meats (Spanish chorizo, Calabrese salami). A Brazilian meal wouldn’t be complete without a sample of feijoada, a black-bean stew made with sausage and served with rice, fresh orange, and farofa (baked yuca flour with bacon).

An ambitious beverage program also highlights signature cocktails from a traditional caipirinha made with cachaça, the native spirit of Brazil (Fogo has its own private label cachaça) to a wine list that — no surprise — emphasizes South American wines.

To enhance the dining experience, the new location will also feature dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging, and soaring glass wine cases showcasing South America’s finest varieties. The location will also feature a large, covered outdoor patio and bar area for alfresco dining, as well as private dining spaces to accommodate intimate gatherings or larger celebratory events.