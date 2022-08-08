Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winter

NYC's favorite holiday market is coming to Miami. Urbanspace

This year, Miami is gearing up for the most epic holiday season yet as Urbanspace — a leader in food and retail immersive public markets — announces news of their famed holiday market setting up shop on Lincoln Road just in time for the season to begin.

"It has always been a dream to bring New York’s famous holiday market to Miami and I couldn’t have imagined a better location than right here in Miami Beach," Jared Robins, founder of InHouse Commercial, the real estate partner responsible for bringing the concept to Lincoln Road, tells News Break. "We look forward to working with Urbanspace to curate a mix of the best local and regional vendors South Florida has to offer. Lincoln Road is going through a huge resurgence and this is yet another great example of a world class group making their first move in Miami."

The Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market marks the first expansion of the Urbanspace holiday pop up market outside of New York City, influencing further activation of the Lincoln Road District by drawing Miami Beach residents and visitors alike to the premier al fresco shopping and dining destination in South Florida.

This year, shoppers can visit the Urbanspace Lincoln Road Holiday Market from November 15 to February 15, Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., to experience what its creators anticipate will become a beloved annual holiday tradition for Miami.

Urbanspace develops immersive public markets which connect consumers with creative local food and retail brands. The market maker works in the ever-larger gap left by national chains and delivery-only brands by offering authenticity and experience. Each place is purposefully designed for local community building, brought to life by local entrepreneurs. What began at London’s Camden Lock in the 1970’s as a weekend market, has evolved into the leading operator of food halls and popup markets in the US and UK. Urbanspace is opening or reopening over 200 kitchens in New York, Chicago, LA, and DC. Keep up with Urbanspace for exciting chef and market announcements at urbanspacemia.com.

Mirroring a similar layout to the New York City locations, the Holiday Market at Lincoln Road will present approximately 100 local and out-of-state vendors in the heart of the Lincoln Road District, specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue. The outdoor marketplace will showcase a broad range of exciting gift categories such as decorative home goods, children's toys and apparel, stationery, books and prints, men's and women's apparel and accessories, jewelry, kitchen and garden items, artisan food products, as well as food and beverages to be enjoyed onsite.

Vendors who are interested in participating are encouraged to apply now at urbanspacemia.com.

Over the past four decades Urbanspace has operated the most highly visible holiday markets in the U.S. in iconic New York City destinations: Union Square, Columbus Circle, and Bryant Park. Each market is designed to be unlike any other market in the world. The Lincoln Road Holiday Market will illuminate the area with enchanting, glowing kiosk structures dotting the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade, reflecting the sparkle and spirit of the season. Seasonal programming will also take place including live musical performances, art installations and Insta-worthy spots to snap pictures with loved ones.

"At a time when Miami is abuzz with growth and expansion, we could not be more thrilled to add to the excitement by creating the most unforgettable holiday experience through the new market on Lincoln Road," says Eldon Scott, president of Urbanspace. "We aim to create spaces where entrepreneurship, community and creativity can flourish and are confident Miami is the ideal locale as our first foray into national expansion of our holiday markets."