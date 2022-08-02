Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't miss

The Falcon

There's a new way to experience Sunday brunch, South Florida — and it's in your bathrobe.

No, we don't mean from the comfort of your own home. Instead, we're talking about the re-imagining of a former Delray Beach establishment that recently opened its doors as The Falcon.

Designed to be a revival of the legendary Delray Beach haunt The Falcon House — a local favorite that once occupied the same vintage house at 116 NE 6th Ave. — this seductive and casual bar and restaurant recently relaunched in the former Death or Glory space.

Today, The Falcon is offering patrons new and old a chance to experience the latest dining and imbibing experience from co-owner Sean Inglehart — once a Falcon House bar-back and owner of Boynton Beach's Sweetwater — who has joined forces with Death or Glory founder Annie Blake to bring a new vision to the historic house while maintaining its celebrated culture.

"We’re excited to bring back a beloved Delray Beach mainstay in a new way to the neighborhood. We hope to welcome fans of the old Falcon House and create new ones with The Falcon," adds co-owner and former Death or Glory co-founder Annie Blake.

The redesigned 100-year-old vintage house evokes a sexy and swanky atmosphere featuring a white oak bar backlit with seductive red lighting that illuminates the entire space. Black and white photos of The Falcon House’s glory days adorn the walls. Last week, a newly renovated outdoor patio offers an intimate, al-fresco extension of the indoor bar's programming and atmosphere.

To that end, Inglehart calls The Falcon a "place for locals, by locals," with a come-as-you-are vibe. And that includes arriving in your bathrobe.

Every Sunday, The Falcon offers its increasingly popular "Bathrobe Brunch." From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the weekly event features live music and free — YES, FREE — brunch cocktails for anyone who arrives dressed in a bathrobe or kimono.

If you can't make it for brunch, a full range of offerings presents a curated taste of Iglehart and bar manager Andrew Luzenko's masterful take on craft cocktails, all of it served alongside a concise menu of elevated global street food by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller, who highlights shareable plates that offer his take on elevated street food, as well as entree specials.

Standout dishes include the Indian-inspired Curry Cauliflower served with a cucumber coriander yogurt; a Lebanese-themed Lamb Kafta Burger prepared with tahini, sumac onions, salt-cured tomatoes, and quick pickles; a Thai-take on Drunken Noodles with sliced marinated chicken thighs, onion, chili, garlic oyster sauce, dark soy, house rice noodles, and seasoned with Thai basil; and the American classic Petite Filet, an 8-ounce cut served with a dijon demi, baby rainbow carrots, and Caraway mashed potatoes.

Pair food with playfully-named cocktails that currently include "Morning Wood," a blend of bourbon, passion fruit, lime, chili-honey, and Dugan & Dame coffee bitters. Alongside the house staple house cocktails you can also find a short list of "quickies" — AKA elevated shots — like the "Pootie Tang" that combines with passion fruit-flavored Tang and vodka.

The Falcon is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information visit The Falcon's website or stay up to date on Instagram.