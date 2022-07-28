Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward County

Photo courtesy of Flaming Grill Modern Buffet

With South Florida's restaurant renaissance in full swing, it's hard to imagine casual eating the likes of buffet style dining.

But a popular all-you-can eat, buffet-style family restaurant officially celebrated has officially arrived in South Florida, opening its first location at the Atlantic Business Center (2100 W. Atlantic Blvd.) in Pompano Beach.

Known for its extensive food selection, Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet offers guests a unique dining experience with more than 250 buffet items, all for one great price. Customers can choose from a variety of buffet stations including seafood, meat, vegetable, soup, and dessert as well as hibachi and sushi options. If you bring the kids, there's even special pricing for children under 10 years old.

Buffet prices for lunch and dinner vary. For lunch, adults pay $12.59 (children 3-6 years old $7.89 and 7-10 years old $9.49); dinner Buffet (served all day) for adults is $17.99 (children 3-6 $10.89 and 7-10 $12.49). Dinner is served all day on Saturday and Sunday. Buffet To Go is priced from $6.99 to $9.99 per pound, and Regular LB $6.99.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first South Florida location in Pompano Beach," Helen Zhu, general manager of the Pompano Beach Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, tells News Break. "And we can't wait for everyone to experience this great buffet."

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet. 2100 W Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 754-205-0733; open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Visit flaminggrillfl.com.