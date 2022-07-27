Café Boulud brings new table side presentations to its dining experience

Bronwyn Knight

Throughout history, tableside preparation has been a hallmark of some of the most extravagant dining experiences.

Yet, over the last few years, it's a fine dining treat that seemed on the verge of extinction — until now.

More recently, a resurgence in dining-room flair is showing itself in the form of high-drama dishes with a tableside revival featuring over-the-top experiences.

It's a welcome change for many, who — after two years eating meals at home during the global pandemic and lockdowns — are celebrating their return to restaurant dining with plenty of panache.

In modern experiential fashion, Café Boulud is reviving old traditions with an added level of French elegance, bringing the art of table-side dining experiences to their guests.

At the Palm Beach restaurant, guests will find tableside presentations for several of the menu's most signature dishes, including the Steak Tartare, Tagliatelle Cacio e pepe with Australian winter black truffles, and Baked Alaska and one of the classic hallmarks of French service.

The most details just might be Café Boulud’s Dover Sole, the whole fish filleted before the guest at the table, bringing the action out of the kitchen and into the dining room. This dramatic unveiling accentuates the experience twofold: it offers a glimpse of the traditional process behind the dish, and it traps in all the juiciness of the fish until the very last moment.

Additionally, Café Boulud offers a cocktail cart spectacle providing a one-on-one guest experience while turning guests’ heads in the process.

In July and August, the restaurant offers diners the option of a Bar Cart that focuses exclusively on the James Bond theme, including the famous ‘Vesper Martini’, "because once you have tasted it, you won't drink anything else."

Guests can also try personalized martinis tableside. Café Boulud proposes a selection of unique labels of vodka and gin, such as JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Caviar Vodka, Stolichnaya Elit & Beluga - Gold Line and Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin that can be utilized in the cocktail making process.