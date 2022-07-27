Café Boulud brings new table side presentations to its dining experience

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whjnc_0gv4Cpn400
Bronwyn Knight

Throughout history, tableside preparation has been a hallmark of some of the most extravagant dining experiences.

Yet, over the last few years, it's a fine dining treat that seemed on the verge of extinction — until now.

More recently, a resurgence in dining-room flair is showing itself in the form of high-drama dishes with a tableside revival featuring over-the-top experiences.

It's a welcome change for many, who — after two years eating meals at home during the global pandemic and lockdowns — are celebrating their return to restaurant dining with plenty of panache.

In modern experiential fashion, Café Boulud is reviving old traditions with an added level of French elegance, bringing the art of table-side dining experiences to their guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCT4B_0gv4Cpn400
Bronwyn Knight

At the Palm Beach restaurant, guests will find tableside presentations for several of the menu's most signature dishes, including the Steak Tartare, Tagliatelle Cacio e pepe with Australian winter black truffles, and Baked Alaska and one of the classic hallmarks of French service.

The most details just might be Café Boulud’s Dover Sole, the whole fish filleted before the guest at the table, bringing the action out of the kitchen and into the dining room. This dramatic unveiling accentuates the experience twofold: it offers a glimpse of the traditional process behind the dish, and it traps in all the juiciness of the fish until the very last moment.

Additionally, Café Boulud offers a cocktail cart spectacle providing a one-on-one guest experience while turning guests’ heads in the process.

In July and August, the restaurant offers diners the option of a Bar Cart that focuses exclusively on the James Bond theme, including the famous ‘Vesper Martini’, "because once you have tasted it, you won't drink anything else."

Guests can also try personalized martinis tableside. Café Boulud proposes a selection of unique labels of vodka and gin, such as JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Caviar Vodka, Stolichnaya Elit & Beluga - Gold Line and Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin that can be utilized in the cocktail making process.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# table side dishes# palm beach dining# cafe boulud# dover sole# steak tartare

Comments / 2

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5863 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Broward County, FL

Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward County

With South Florida's restaurant renaissance in full swing, it's hard to imagine casual eating the likes of buffet style dining. But a popular all-you-can eat, buffet-style family restaurant officially celebrated has officially arrived in South Florida, opening its first location at the Atlantic Business Center (2100 W. Atlantic Blvd.) in Pompano Beach.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

This new property booking platform is giving away a free rental property in exchange for doing yard work

From skyrocketing gas prices impacting annual family road trips and costly flights and those unexpected travel expenses, let's face it — inflation is pricing out summer vacation for many a wishful traveler.

Read full story
Jupiter, FL

Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fall

A new modern take on modern Pan-Asian cuisine will launch in Palm Beach County later this fall when 3 Amigos LLC partners Scott Frielich of Subculture Group, Angelo Abbenante of Lynora’s Restaurant, Cleve Mash of Clematis Social, and executive chef Tim Nickey bring Blackbird to Jupiter.

Read full story
Coral Gables, FL

Get a free burger with a bottle of wine on National Hamburger Day at this Coral Gables restaurant

In recognition of National Hamburger Day next Thursday, Vinya Table — the wildly popular sommelier-driven neighborhood wine bistro and bar that recently opened in the heart of Coral Gables — is making their famous, over-the-top burger a whole lot juicier.

Read full story
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

New "Taste of DRV" brings tastings, culinary classes, and more to The Shops of Donald Ross Village

A new culinary event is headed for Jupiter — specifically The Shops of Donald Ross Village. With over 35 stores and restaurants, the village square has teamed up to offer locals and guests a chance to experience a free culinary event this month.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new Underground Donut Tour hits Miami this week

Starting this month, a new food tour focused on donuts will launch in Miami. Known as the Underground Donut Tour, event founder Jeff Woelker tells News Break he's excited to bring his global walking food tour to South Beach, marking the tour's 12th city — with more on the way.

Read full story
Miami, FL

SoHo House will open a second Miami location with a restaurant, pool, and club space

This week, Soho House has announced the opening of a second Miami location in late 2022, a space where you can dine, swim, party, and imbibe. Dubbed Miami Pool House, the venue will be situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. The property, most recently used as a private residence, will feature an outdoor dining terrace, restaurant, club space, and cottage bar designed around an outdoor pool.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new Miami restaurant spans three floors, offers Edgewater's only rooftop bar, and has tanks for live King Crab

Entrepreneur Sasha Krilov and restaurateur Misha Zelman have arrived in Miami to launch a joint culinary venture with the recent opening of Klaw in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Read full story
1 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Coral Gables' Lion and the Rambler debuts a la carte offerings

Nori Millefeuille from Lion & The RamblerLion & The Rambler. A new Coral Gables restaurant has expanded its offerings to feature a la carte menu items, a recent deviation highlighting the most popular dishes from its tasting menu only format.

Read full story

Joe Jonas has a ready-to-drink canned cocktail named Ohza

It doesn't hurt to have a celebrity come on board to represent your product, and that's certainly the case for Ohza, the ready-to-drink cocktail company that recently announced it has named renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, as an investor and partner.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Michelin-starred Sushi by Scratch is opening in Miami

Husband-and-wife chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-LeeSushi by Scratch. Without question, Miami is having a Michelin moment. The recent tidal wave of adulation from the revered guide — which includes a Bib Gourmand section alongside the traditional stars — the Magic City now has a number of restaurants to dub it an official dining destination.

Read full story

Creators of Muscle Milk launch all-new hemp-infused energy drink Gym Weed

There's a new hemp-infused energy drink, and it comes from the creators of Muscle Milk. Known as Gym Weed, the drink comes in three flavors — Pear Pineapple, Stone Fruit, and Tropical Berry — and is touted to provide balanced energy without the jittery, anxious feeling typically associated with caffeine-based energy drinks.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The South Beach Seafood Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in Miami

The South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th year in Miami. Known as one of the top seafood festivals in the country, this year's four-day culinary celebration will offer a number of new offerings to commemorate the decade milestone that includes a $10,000 chef prize and live music performances.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami brings home Miss Hooters 25th International Pageant winner

A South Florida Hooters girl has taken the crown at this year's Miss Hooter's International pageant. Miami Hooters girl Madison Novo claimed the top prize at the 2022 at the 25th annual event held at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. The Miss Hooters International title includes a $30,000 cash prize.

Read full story
10 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

NYC's Pig Beach BBQ opens next week in West Palm Beach

After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

2 Korean Girls Are "K-Popping Up" at Shelbourne South Beach

The sister duo behind 2 Korean Girls Miami pop-up is now able to transport guests to a day in Seoul via their new permanent location inside the Shelborne South Beach. This week, the hotel announced the opening of 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk.

Read full story
Florida State

Hey Karen, now there's a hard water made just for you and it's called Mom Water

If you're tired of hard seltzer and looking for a new drink to quench your thirst at summer's upcoming barbecues and holiday weekends, look no further than this crafty boozy water sans bubbles.

Read full story
Plantation, FL

Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contest

Are you ready to be a legendary hot dog eating champion? If you answered "yes" then prepare to head to Legends Tavern & Grille next week for some serious chow down. There's perhaps no better way to kick off the month of July than with a proper hot dog eating contest — especially one that could potentially score participants free dogs for life.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club brings New York City Chinatown flavor to South Florida

A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands. Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy