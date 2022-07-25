This new property booking platform is giving away a free rental property in exchange for doing yard work

From skyrocketing gas prices impacting annual family road trips and costly flights and those unexpected travel expenses, let's face it — inflation is pricing out summer vacation for many a wishful traveler.

Fortunately, a new rental service is making it possible to travel by cutting one major expense: the cost of your rental.

This summer, a new company is coming to the rescue with an offer that’s almost too good to be true: a chance to stay at some of the country's most stunning properties while trimming the rental fees down to zero — all in exchange for doing a little yard work.

It's all thanks to a partnership between landscaping equipment company Toro and mowbnb, a limited-time property booking platform featuring one-of-a-kind houses in popular summer vacation destinations like the Hamptons, Austin, Miami, San Francisco, and Charlotte.

Whether it’s families who want to make warm-weather memories before school starts, or friends looking for some R&R, the available properties feature a range of state-of-the-art amenities, from pools and jacuzzis to guest houses, outdoor kitchens, and — of course — beautiful lawns.

But unlike pricey property rental sites, money is no good at mowbnb. Instead, guests simply trim, edge, and mow away the price of their stay by taking care of the yardwork (no lawn care experience required).

And don’t worry about the vacation being all work and no play. Toro’s latest lineup of energy-efficient, battery-powered 60V Flex-Force Power System® cordless yard care tools will help guests do their part to keep the properties beautiful and get them back to enjoying the fruits of their labor — if you can even call it that. The tools include a hedge trimmer, string trimmer, edger and leaf blower, all with one interchangeable battery.

Photo courtesy of Toro / Mowbnb

Even better, the properties will be equipped with Toro’s new robotic mower, available for pre-order this fall, which will check the grass cutting off the to-do list without anyone lifting a finger. This is the latest innovation in Toro’s SmartYard offerings, bringing people smart, connected solutions, from autonomous mower technology to lighting and irrigation systems, to make the most of their outdoor space.

"Toro is continually innovating to create lawn care tools that increase productivity and give consumers time back in their weekends. We’re excited to show our mowbnb guests how easy and seamless our tools are so that they can spend their mowbnb vacation on what’s most important: making unforgettable memories with their loved ones," Greg Janey, vice president at The Toro Company, tells News Break.

The mowbnb extended weekend stays will take place between August 4 and September 6, 2022. Bookings will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. Site visitors will also have the opportunity to win a package of Toro’s new battery-powered products. To learn more about how to book a free rental property, consumers can visit www.mowbnb.com.