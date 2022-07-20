Get a free burger with a bottle of wine on National Hamburger Day at this Coral Gables restaurant

Vinya Table

In recognition of National Hamburger Day next Thursday, Vinya Table — the wildly popular sommelier-driven neighborhood wine bistro and bar that recently opened in the heart of Coral Gables — is making their famous, over-the-top burger a whole lot juicier.

Vinya Table is the much-buzzed-about, new wine bar and bistro on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The 152-seat restaurant reflects a warm lived-in aesthetic with neutral cane chairs, marble-top tables, and a 14-seat wooden pergola bar accompanied by Rattan light fixtures. The restaurant is not just a place to eat and drink, but also offers a private dining room and large market space for guests to purchase their favorite wine and spirits to-go.

With its welcoming façade, mouthwatering New American menu, and extensive by the glass program, there is no doubt that Vinya Table has already achieved a cult-like following. More than a one-stop wine shop and restaurant, Vinya Table’s award-winning, head sommelier, Allegra Angelo, frequently hosts educational and innovative experiences for members of their Vinya Cru program, bringing together Coral Gables’ wine newbies and seasoned collectors in the heart of Miracle Mile.

On July 28, the restaurant will be offering a special deal for that day only: a free burger with the purchase of a bottle of Burgundy, white or red.

Crafted with Waygu beef from South Florida’s premier butcher shop, Meat N’ Bone, and featuring smoked Gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, truffle aioli, and fried egg, Vinya’s ultimate American sandwich pairs perfectly with a bottle of sexy Burgundy, sommelier and co-founder Allegra Angelo tells News Break.

To cash in on this limited time deal, simply choose your wine: a bottle of Vocoret Petit Chablis 2019 ($25) or a bottle of Liger-Belair Bourgogne Rouge 2016 ($25). Then, let Vinya uncork it while you enjoy a free burger alongside your meal. The offer is valid on in-store dining only, and a $15 corkage fee applies.

Looking for more bang for your buck? Award-winning master sommelier Angelo's “Wine-off-the-Grill” tips help you execute the perfect pairings with the season’s favorite barbecue fare.

In Miami, summer turns on like a light switch, quick and without warning! Suddenly, we go from warm to uncomfortably warm, hot, and sticky. To escape the heat, we typically stay inside in the luxury of air conditioning and humming fans, but there’s

one thing that pulls us straight out the door: the big smell of an outdoor barbecue. So, this summer embrace the heat. Embrace the smell of sweet and smoky mesquite, limey bug spray, and the invisible droplets of water in the air. And there’s no better way to enjoy the outdoors than with a paper plate of messy food and a fat glass of wine. Here’s my top five BBQ and wine pairings:

Vinya Table

FOR BBQ SALMON

Try: Maritana, Pinot Noir Moonshine Ranch from Russian River Valley. This Pinot Noir offers a tangy, sweet cherry, luscious body. Typical Retail Price: $69

FOR THE ULTIMATE BURGER

Try: Gulfi, Cerasuolo di Vittoria from Sicily. This Nero d’Avola & Frappato is savory, brambly, and full of plum flavor. Typical Retail Price: $28

FOR ASIAN-STYLE PORK RIBS

Try: Damien Coquelet, Beaujolais-Villages from France. The Gamay is juicy, tutti-frutti, and silky. Typical Retail Price: $25

FOR HONEY-BARBECUE CHICKEN KABOBS

Try: Cantina di Sorbara, Lambrusco Salamino di S. Croce Secco from Italy. a Lambrusco Salamino, it gives off notes of elderberry, balsamic, and is sharp and tart. Typical Retail Price: $16

FOR EASY GRILLED VEGETABLES

Try: Kelley Fox Willamette Valley Blanc. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, its champagne-like, but sans bubbles. Typical Retail Price: $30