Coral Gables, FL

Get a free burger with a bottle of wine on National Hamburger Day at this Coral Gables restaurant

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGff7_0gmONeUq00
Vinya Table

In recognition of National Hamburger Day next Thursday, Vinya Table — the wildly popular sommelier-driven neighborhood wine bistro and bar that recently opened in the heart of Coral Gables — is making their famous, over-the-top burger a whole lot juicier.

Vinya Table is the much-buzzed-about, new wine bar and bistro on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The 152-seat restaurant reflects a warm lived-in aesthetic with neutral cane chairs, marble-top tables, and a 14-seat wooden pergola bar accompanied by Rattan light fixtures. The restaurant is not just a place to eat and drink, but also offers a private dining room and large market space for guests to purchase their favorite wine and spirits to-go.

With its welcoming façade, mouthwatering New American menu, and extensive by the glass program, there is no doubt that Vinya Table has already achieved a cult-like following. More than a one-stop wine shop and restaurant, Vinya Table’s award-winning, head sommelier, Allegra Angelo, frequently hosts educational and innovative experiences for members of their Vinya Cru program, bringing together Coral Gables’ wine newbies and seasoned collectors in the heart of Miracle Mile.

On July 28, the restaurant will be offering a special deal for that day only: a free burger with the purchase of a bottle of Burgundy, white or red.

Crafted with Waygu beef from South Florida’s premier butcher shop, Meat N’ Bone, and featuring smoked Gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, truffle aioli, and fried egg, Vinya’s ultimate American sandwich pairs perfectly with a bottle of sexy Burgundy, sommelier and co-founder Allegra Angelo tells News Break.

To cash in on this limited time deal, simply choose your wine: a bottle of Vocoret Petit Chablis 2019 ($25) or a bottle of Liger-Belair Bourgogne Rouge 2016 ($25). Then, let Vinya uncork it while you enjoy a free burger alongside your meal. The offer is valid on in-store dining only, and a $15 corkage fee applies.

Looking for more bang for your buck? Award-winning master sommelier Angelo's “Wine-off-the-Grill” tips help you execute the perfect pairings with the season’s favorite barbecue fare.

In Miami, summer turns on like a light switch, quick and without warning! Suddenly, we go from warm to uncomfortably warm, hot, and sticky. To escape the heat, we typically stay inside in the luxury of air conditioning and humming fans, but there’s

one thing that pulls us straight out the door: the big smell of an outdoor barbecue. So, this summer embrace the heat. Embrace the smell of sweet and smoky mesquite, limey bug spray, and the invisible droplets of water in the air. And there’s no better way to enjoy the outdoors than with a paper plate of messy food and a fat glass of wine. Here’s my top five BBQ and wine pairings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QGTc_0gmONeUq00
Vinya Table

FOR BBQ SALMON

Try: Maritana, Pinot Noir Moonshine Ranch from Russian River Valley. This Pinot Noir offers a tangy, sweet cherry, luscious body. Typical Retail Price: $69

FOR THE ULTIMATE BURGER

Try: Gulfi, Cerasuolo di Vittoria from Sicily. This Nero d’Avola & Frappato is savory, brambly, and full of plum flavor. Typical Retail Price: $28

FOR ASIAN-STYLE PORK RIBS

Try: Damien Coquelet, Beaujolais-Villages from France. The Gamay is juicy, tutti-frutti, and silky. Typical Retail Price: $25

FOR HONEY-BARBECUE CHICKEN KABOBS

Try: Cantina di Sorbara, Lambrusco Salamino di S. Croce Secco from Italy. a Lambrusco Salamino, it gives off notes of elderberry, balsamic, and is sharp and tart. Typical Retail Price: $16

FOR EASY GRILLED VEGETABLES

Try: Kelley Fox Willamette Valley Blanc. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, its champagne-like, but sans bubbles. Typical Retail Price: $30

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# national hamburger day deals# free food miami# vinya table coral gables# wine bar coral gables# wine bar miami

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5831 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Jupiter, FL

Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fall

A new modern take on modern Pan-Asian cuisine will launch in Palm Beach County later this fall when 3 Amigos LLC partners Scott Frielich of Subculture Group, Angelo Abbenante of Lynora’s Restaurant, Cleve Mash of Clematis Social, and executive chef Tim Nickey bring Blackbird to Jupiter.

Read full story
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

New "Taste of DRV" brings tastings, culinary classes, and more to The Shops of Donald Ross Village

A new culinary event is headed for Jupiter — specifically The Shops of Donald Ross Village. With over 35 stores and restaurants, the village square has teamed up to offer locals and guests a chance to experience a free culinary event this month.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new Underground Donut Tour hits Miami this week

Starting this month, a new food tour focused on donuts will launch in Miami. Known as the Underground Donut Tour, event founder Jeff Woelker tells News Break he's excited to bring his global walking food tour to South Beach, marking the tour's 12th city — with more on the way.

Read full story
Miami, FL

SoHo House will open a second Miami location with a restaurant, pool, and club space

This week, Soho House has announced the opening of a second Miami location in late 2022, a space where you can dine, swim, party, and imbibe. Dubbed Miami Pool House, the venue will be situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. The property, most recently used as a private residence, will feature an outdoor dining terrace, restaurant, club space, and cottage bar designed around an outdoor pool.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new Miami restaurant spans three floors, offers Edgewater's only rooftop bar, and has tanks for live King Crab

Entrepreneur Sasha Krilov and restaurateur Misha Zelman have arrived in Miami to launch a joint culinary venture with the recent opening of Klaw in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Read full story
1 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Coral Gables' Lion and the Rambler debuts a la carte offerings

Nori Millefeuille from Lion & The RamblerLion & The Rambler. A new Coral Gables restaurant has expanded its offerings to feature a la carte menu items, a recent deviation highlighting the most popular dishes from its tasting menu only format.

Read full story

Joe Jonas has a ready-to-drink canned cocktail named Ohza

It doesn't hurt to have a celebrity come on board to represent your product, and that's certainly the case for Ohza, the ready-to-drink cocktail company that recently announced it has named renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, as an investor and partner.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Michelin-starred Sushi by Scratch is opening in Miami

Husband-and-wife chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-LeeSushi by Scratch. Without question, Miami is having a Michelin moment. The recent tidal wave of adulation from the revered guide — which includes a Bib Gourmand section alongside the traditional stars — the Magic City now has a number of restaurants to dub it an official dining destination.

Read full story

Creators of Muscle Milk launch all-new hemp-infused energy drink Gym Weed

There's a new hemp-infused energy drink, and it comes from the creators of Muscle Milk. Known as Gym Weed, the drink comes in three flavors — Pear Pineapple, Stone Fruit, and Tropical Berry — and is touted to provide balanced energy without the jittery, anxious feeling typically associated with caffeine-based energy drinks.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The South Beach Seafood Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in Miami

The South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th year in Miami. Known as one of the top seafood festivals in the country, this year's four-day culinary celebration will offer a number of new offerings to commemorate the decade milestone that includes a $10,000 chef prize and live music performances.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami brings home Miss Hooters 25th International Pageant winner

A South Florida Hooters girl has taken the crown at this year's Miss Hooter's International pageant. Miami Hooters girl Madison Novo claimed the top prize at the 2022 at the 25th annual event held at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. The Miss Hooters International title includes a $30,000 cash prize.

Read full story
10 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

NYC's Pig Beach BBQ opens next week in West Palm Beach

After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

2 Korean Girls Are "K-Popping Up" at Shelbourne South Beach

The sister duo behind 2 Korean Girls Miami pop-up is now able to transport guests to a day in Seoul via their new permanent location inside the Shelborne South Beach. This week, the hotel announced the opening of 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk.

Read full story
Florida State

Hey Karen, now there's a hard water made just for you and it's called Mom Water

If you're tired of hard seltzer and looking for a new drink to quench your thirst at summer's upcoming barbecues and holiday weekends, look no further than this crafty boozy water sans bubbles.

Read full story
Plantation, FL

Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contest

Are you ready to be a legendary hot dog eating champion? If you answered "yes" then prepare to head to Legends Tavern & Grille next week for some serious chow down. There's perhaps no better way to kick off the month of July than with a proper hot dog eating contest — especially one that could potentially score participants free dogs for life.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club brings New York City Chinatown flavor to South Florida

A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands. Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Here's a sneak peek at El Camino's new West Palm Beach restaurant opening soon (and there's brunch)

West Palm Beach's The Square has welcomed its latest addition with the official grand opening of El Camino slated to take place at the end of the month. El Camino's readying to open its newest location July 1, quickly followed by the opening of a Boca Raton location at the PEBB Enterprises’ Restaurant Row this winter.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Florida culture, music, and hospitality combine when FLAVAR pops-up at Pour and Famous in Delray Beach this weekend

FLA VAR, a local collective of millennial-aged creatives united by the desire to create culturally diverse and inclusive events that showcase Florida-bred brands, artists, and entrepreneurs, is popping up with an exclusive event this weekend in Delray Beach.

Read full story
North Miami, FL

Get "Thanksgiving on a roll" any time of year at the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy