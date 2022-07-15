Florida-based Home Bistro brings celebrity chef dinners to your door

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlU5f_0gh05Vye00
Home Bistro

Hate making dinner? Doing dishes? Grocery shopping?

If you've ever tried an at-home meal kit, you know it's one step closer to meal-making freedom. But what if the meals were already made? And by celebrity chefs?

Out of its kitchen in South Florida, Home Bistro is a new ready-to-eat meal company specializes in just that: bringing celebrity chef-made dishes to the comfort of consumers’ homes.

Home Bistro’s gourmet meals are available nationwide with shipping within 1-2 days of ordering, and unlike many meal kit companies or similar services, with Home Bistro there is no subscription or commitment.

Instead, these gourmet, ready-made meals (starting at $15) offer high-quality and fresh ingredients, so hungry patrons have only to heat and eat at your own convenience.

All of these meals are created side by side with celebrity chefs from Iron Chef star Cat Cora, Hungry Fan chef Daina Falk, and Master Chef Claudia Sandoval to Top-Chef Richard Blais and Ayesha Curry, and pastry and dessert chef Melanie Moss.

Each chef offers a weekly rotation of meals (with a few staples that stay around) so orders can stick to favorites or switch it up. You’ll even be able to try meals, these chefs won competitions with, i.e. Claudia Sandoval’s iconic swordfish, which won her a Master Chef title. 

Best of all, Home Bistro takes the guesswork out of mealtime, shopping, prepping, and cooking, so customers only have to heat and indulge at their convenience. With no commitment or subscription service, Home Bistro eaters can order as many meals as they need, when they need them, giving them a chance to switch up their choices each time or  reorder their favorites.

Founded in 1999, Home Bistro delivers direct to doors nationwide. Creator Danika Brysha today serves as the chief marketing officer of Home Bistro, founded in 2015 as a Whole30- and  Paleo-approved meal prep service that offers a rotating menu prepared by professional chefs using only the  highest-quality, mindfully-sourced ingredients delivered  in sustainable, eco-conscious packaging.  

Brysha, also a wellness entrepreneur and Whole30-certified coach, has worked passionately with thousands of people to spread wellness and cultivate self-care routines and systems that stick,  inclusive of healthy meals. She's been featured on Food Network, People, InStyle, Shape, PopSugar, Create Cultivate, and more for her healthy and body-positive lifestyle and featured in  campaigns for Bare Minerals, Old Navy, and Lands End. Located in Las Vegas, she  lives her philosophy every day, even more so now as a new mom.

At the helm of the brand today is Zalmi Duchman, an angel investor, entrepreneur, and food-tech pioneer who became CEO of Home Bistro in 2018. In the past four years, the company has gone public, taken over full production of  fresh products, brought in celebrity chefs and made key  company acquisitions, such as Model Meals.  

In 2005, at the age of 25, Duchman launched The Fresh Diet, a meal subscription business. Starting out with just three clients, Duchman worked diligently to grow  the company into the largest U.S. food producer in the  freshly prepared, daily-delivery category, delivering  meals to thousands nationwide.

He sold The Fresh Diet in 2014, after the company earned numerous prestigious accolades, including a spot on the Inc. "500 list" and the Forbes "Top Most Promising U.S. Companies" list. Duchman was  also a two-time Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" candidate and was named as one of Miami’s Leading 20 Under 40 by the Miami Herald.  

# home bistro food delivery# meal delivery service# home bistro florida# meal kit delivery florida

