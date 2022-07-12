New "Taste of DRV" brings tastings, culinary classes, and more to The Shops of Donald Ross Village

Taste of DRV

A new culinary event is headed for Jupiter — specifically The Shops of Donald Ross Village.

With over 35 stores and restaurants, the village square has teamed up to offer locals and guests a chance to experience a free culinary event this month.

Dubbed "A Taste of DRV" the day-long event hosted by Homewood Suites by Hilton will showcase five of the restaurants located in The Shops of DRV. The idea: experience these restaurants in a fun and unique way while learning more about their culinary specialties.

Accented by convenient daily services and offices, The Shops of DRV is a one-stop destination for work, play, wellness and beauty in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. The Shops of DRV is also home to the Homewood Suites by Hilton, less than a mile from Roger Dean Stadium. Conveniently located on Donald Ross Road tucked between Central Blvd. and Military Trail, North County’s premier open-air lifestyle destination is minutes from I-95 and the Turnpike, Palm Beach International Airport and beautiful beaches.

The "Taste of DRV" event will take place on Saturday, July 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 4700 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens. Limited seating is available at each participating restaurant, and reservations are encouraged. Visit Eventbrite at TasteOfDRV.eventbrite.com.

The schedule of events is as follows:

12 p.m. Burger Brawl

Chef Tim Lipman of Coolinary will battle Chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen & Bar and the highly-anticipated Ela Curry Kitchen for the title 2022 Burger Brawl Grand Champion! Emceed by Chef Lindsay Autry and featuring special guest judges.

1 p.m. Taco & Tequila Tasting

Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar’s Executive Chef Billy Rosenberg will share his tips for creating the perfect taco and how to pair with the perfect tequila.

2 p.m. Cocktail Making Class

The expert mixologists from The Parched Pig demonstrate the methodology behind their cocktail madness, sharing the skills that will impress friends and family at your next gathering.

3 p.m. Sushi & Sake Class

Asian Fin has been creating some of North County's best sushi since 2007. This is your chance to learn the art of sushi from one of the best sushi chefs and how sake creates the perfect sushi pairing.