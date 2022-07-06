Miami, FL

SoHo House will open a second Miami location with a restaurant, pool, and club space

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGNuB_0gWrvKBR00
SoHo House

This week, Soho House has announced the opening of a second Miami location in late 2022, a space where you can dine, swim, party, and imbibe.

Dubbed Miami Pool House, the venue will be situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. The property, most recently used as a private residence, will feature an outdoor dining terrace, restaurant, club space, and cottage bar designed around an outdoor pool.

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House is part of a membership-based venue with similar establishments and houses located across the globe that feature restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas. Part of the Membership Collective Group, Soho House is a platform that fosters creativity in all its forms, and stands as a place where people are encouraged to share ideas and make connections in each space's physical and digital spaces.

Now, with its most recent addition of Miami Pool House, there's more private space to explore. Set to open in late 2022, the opening will mark the second Soho House for Miami, this one situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3VhL_0gWrvKBR00
SoHo House

Located in the former printing press, Windward Publishing, the space will offer a relaxed, laptop-friendly workspace and social spot during the day, and events and entertainment to be hosted in the evenings.

"Soho Beach House has been a part of Miami for over ten years since we opened in 2010. The team and I are delighted to bring another location to our local and visiting members that will provide a platform for them to come together and connect socially and professionally,” Philip Spee, SoHo House's area general manager, tells News Break.

The Miami Pool House will follow other recent openings, including Brighton Beach House in the UK, Soho House in Nashville, and Holloway House in Los Angeles in North America.

Miami Pool House will be accessible to members and their guests only. "Local House" membership gives access to Miami Pool House, and "Every House" membership allows members to visit Soho Houses worldwide. 

Miami Pool House is located at 105–107 NE 25th St., Miami; for more information visit sohohouse.com/membership, or follow Soho House at sohohousemiami and sohohouse.

