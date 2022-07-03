Miami, FL

This new Miami restaurant spans three floors, offers Edgewater's only rooftop bar, and has tanks for live King Crab

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3ZBY_0gTrmZve00
Klaw

Entrepreneur Sasha Krilov and restaurateur Misha Zelman have arrived in Miami to launch a joint culinary venture with the recent opening of Klaw in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Reviving the 96-year-old Miami Woman’s Club, Klaw occupies 14,800 square-feet in the historic building that was brought back into its former grandeur with interior design by globally respected interior architect and designer Martin Brudnizki of the Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.

To that end, Klaw spans three floors in the historical Spanish Renaissance building from a grand dining room punctuated by oversized colonial-arched windows and a private dining space to a theater-style kitchen and Edgewater’s only rooftop bar overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Located at 1737 North Bayshore Drive, the restaurant spans the fourth through sixth floors of the historic building, but the last two are home to something truly special: an ample state-of-the-art kitchen that opens to the sixth floor, where the restaurant blooms effortlessly into a rooftop that blends seamlessly into the Bay. It is on this level guests will also experience Klaw’s bespoke aquatic tanks with the famed King Crabs on display.

For Zelman — the global restaurateur behind Goodman Steakhouse, Burger & Lobster, Beast London, and Zelman Meats —the restaurant is a crown to his career of sousing only the best in meat and seafood.

The restaurateur says he found a passion for beef the first time he ate steak in America. A childhood in Moscow cutting and drying wood with his father kindled another passion — one for creating special charcoal and sourcing alternative cooking equipment to most kitchen’s traditional gas broilers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yY2B_0gTrmZve00
Klaw

Zelman went on to open his first steakhouse in Moscow in 2004, the start of what has become more than 20 restaurants to his name. He expanded to London in 2008 and openedGoodman Steakhouse with the goal to source the best cuts of meat from England, Scotland, Spain, the U.S., and Canada.

Now, the restaurateur’s passion for sourcing high-end products continues with Klaw, and the search for the best King Crab, his newest land and sea dining experience in Miami. Not only will the restaurant offer King Crabs from Norway alongside an exclusive global beef program, what its creators hope to be an unmatched land and sea experience for Miami’s most discerning gastronomes.

Klaw’s culinary program is helmed by chef Phil Campbell, who dedicated over five years to sourcing King Crab from Norway’s Barents Sea, as well as an exclusive global beef program that includes certified USDA Black Angus Nebraska beef.

In the kitchen, Campbell is joined by King Crab expert chef James Wright, a product sourced directly from the waters of the Arctic. Kept live in bespoke tanks as a design focal point of the sixth floor, the King Crab retains its maximum freshness and taste, right up until the time guests place their dinner orders.

To that end, Klaw’s presentation of the King Crab is nothing less than show-stopping, especially when served whole and de-shelled table-side before being placed on the table as an edible centerpiece to be shared with the table.

Other delicacies from the sea include caviar cones, sustainably-sourced bluefin tuna, hand-harvested East Coast scallops, and an ever-changing selection of East/West coast oysters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rW22V_0gTrmZve00
Klaw

The culinary team at Klaw has also curated a beef-rearing program entirely from scratch, allowing the restaurant to deliver flavors and cuts that are not only exclusive to the restaurant, but also unmatched in the Magic City, says Campbell, who works closely with local and national farmers and suppliers who offer distinct and sustainable practices for raising the cattle.

From a thorough analysis of the cattle to ensuring stress-free living conditions and specific aging, Klaw’s beef program is achieved through a near-scientific combination of marbling, texture, and taste for the ultimate beef trifecta. With Specialty Dry-aged cutson display throughout the restaurant and the day’s specific inventory of cuts also highlighted and explained tableside, guests will find themselves in the unique position to choose their cuts first-hand from Klaw’s exclusive heritage menu featuring Florida Cattle Ranchers Beef and Florida Cracker beef, the latter of which nods to Florida’s long-standing cattle rearing history. In addition to the exclusive cuts, Klaw will also serve Brasstown Beef (a blend of Black Angus and Braunvieh cattle), premium Angus Beef, and authentic Kobe beef, making it one of only three establishments certified in Miami to do so.

As Edgewater’s only rooftop bar, Klaw boasts a world-class beverage program that marries classic concepts and modern cocktail techniques and adds a generous pour of breathtaking bay views. Having partnered with the best eine and Champagne houses from across the world, Klaw boasts over 250 labels of carefully hand-selected Old- and New World wines.

The specialty cocktail menu at Klaw will seduce guests with the Mignonette Martini, crafted with Mignonette Brine; The Solstice, Klaw’s signature whiskey sour paired with Kirshwasser, a Cherry Eau de Vie, and blood orange to bring a fresh take to one of America's favorite cocktails; and El Dorado, a tropical rum punch crafted with a blend of island rums, cherry, almond infused grappa and a whisper of ginger beer. The most discerning of jetsetters and boating enthusiasts can also indulge in Klaw's specialty craft sip by boat with dockage available along the Bay.

“Miami’s dining scene has matured precipitously over the last few years, and we noticed there was a need and exigency for an elevated land and sea experience,” Zelman tells News Break. “Our team has worked eagerly to birth this culinary dreamfor Miami, from the hunt for the world’s finest flavors to every detail and emotion that will be evoked by the restaurant’s design and layout.We are eager for gastronomes to experience our passion and courage firsthand, and to finally unveil the world’s finest flavors for Miami.”

“Klaw's Hallmark is the meticulous attention to detail: a philosophy that takes root from the very birth of the crab we catch in the depths of the Barents Sea in Norway to the very second we begin to rear our cattle in the valleys of Nebraska,” adds Campbell. “That same dedication continues seamlessly throughout the placement of the last garnish on our plates. The local and global relationships we have cultivated with farmers and suppliers are instrumental as we seek to source top-quality sustainable ingredients,which will undoubtedly help us set a new standardinMiami’s culinary scene.”

Klaw. 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday for dinner and from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the sixth-floor rooftop; klawrestaurant.com.

# Klaw Miami# Rooftop Bar Edgewater# Rooftop Bar Miami# King Crab# Misha Zelman

