Joe Jonas has a ready-to-drink canned cocktail named Ohza

Ohza

It doesn't hurt to have a celebrity come on board to represent your product, and that's certainly the case for Ohza, the ready-to-drink cocktail company that recently announced it has named renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, as an investor and partner.

What is it? Well, Joe Jonas' favorite drink, of course: sangria.

Now available across the country in retail and online via drinkohza.com, Fizzy Sangria is the original canned mimosa company's first product line extension. Now known as Joe’s Fizzy Sangria, it's made with 100 percent real juice and sparkling wine. The beverage is offered in two flavors: red and white, each priced at $9.99 per 4-pack via 12-ounce standard cans.

According to Jonas, the personal investment into Ohza is exciting and fun. He officially formalize his involvement with the company last month, and is excited to lead various marketing elements of the brand alongside Ohza’s team.

The launch of Fizzy Sangria marks the arrival of the first sparkling and "better-for-you" pre-mixed sangrias on the market. Crafted with premium sparkling wine and real juice, Fizzy Sangria is up to 60 percent fewer calories and 80 percent less sugar than a typical sangria made at home or by your local bartender — yet packed full of authentic flavor.

"A long-time in the making, I am so pumped to bring Fizzy Sangria to life alongside the team at Ohza," says Jonas. "Sangria is my favorite beverage and I‘ve been perfecting my recipes for years serving to friends and family poolside and at any gatherings. Not only is my sangria delicious, but it’s also great to serve for any occasion."

Ohza was launched in 2019 by drinks entrepreneur Ryan Ayotte as the "original canned mimosa" and has since become one of the leading canned cocktail brands on the market. Ohza’s founding stems from Ayotte and friends attempting to enjoy mimosas on a boat, but were running into trouble with the rocky waters.

Enter the canned mimosa, Ohza, which offers a portfolio of different mimosas, bellinis and now, sangria. Fizzy Sangria and the alignment with Joe marks an exciting new chapter for the convenient cocktail company and continues the promise of delivering award-winning taste to celebrate any occasion.

“Simply put, this is a match made in heaven. Joe’s personality and aesthetic are a direct match with the Ohza vibe. After we first connected, I instantly knew this would be a perfect partnership. The addition of Fizzy Sangria to Ohza’s existing core offerings is perfect," says Ayotte. "We couldn’t be prouder to have Joe join our company."

Fizzy Sangria will soon launch nationwide in bars, restaurants and a variety of national grocery chains and independent beverage stores via Ohza’s distribution agreements with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Breakthru Beverage, Columbia Distributing, and other fine independent distributors. Fizzy Sangria will also be available to ship direct-to-consumer nationwide via drinkohza.com.

For additional information on Fizzy Sangria visit drinkohza.com or follow @drinkOhza and @JoeJonas for updates.