Creators of Muscle Milk launch all-new hemp-infused energy drink Gym Weed

Gym Weed

There's a new hemp-infused energy drink, and it comes from the creators of Muscle Milk.

Known as Gym Weed, the drink comes in three flavors — Pear Pineapple, Stone Fruit, and Tropical Berry — and is touted to provide balanced energy without the jittery, anxious feeling typically associated with caffeine-based energy drinks.

Developed by Alternative Biologics, Inc., whose founders and team created the well-known protein drink Muscle Milk, is the newest in a line of products to help people train harder.

"We created Gym Weed to give people an energy drink that actually makes you feel good to help you power through your toughest workouts,” Shane McCassy, President at Alternative Biologics, Inc., tells News Break. “Throughout its development, we sent samples to our friends, many industry leading trainers and athletes, and what we learned is what we claim. It tastes great and it provides the energy and focus athletes want when hitting the gym, without the jitters or crash.”

With zero sugar and only 10 calories per can, Gym Weed’s additional ingredients include Lion’s Mane and L-Theanine, for an alert and focused feel, along with B-vitamins and electrolytes. Each can contains 20 mg of hemp extract, 200 mg of caffeine, 100 mg of Lion’s Mane, 100mg of L-Theanine, and no THC.

For more personal accounts of the product, look to social media. Gym Weed has brand partnerships in the works, including model/wellness influencer Alexis Ren and celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara.

Gym Weed is currently stocked in more than 500 gym locations in select markets nationwide. The retail price of each can ranges from $3.49 to $3.99 each. Gym Weed is also available for purchase at gymweed.com and select online retailers.