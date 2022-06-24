Miami, FL

Miami brings home Miss Hooters 25th International Pageant winner

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnhy9_0gKrgs9Y00
Hooters

A South Florida Hooters girl has taken the crown at this year's Miss Hooter's International pageant.

Miami Hooters girl Madison Novo claimed the top prize at the 2022 at the 25th annual event held at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. The Miss Hooters International title includes a $30,000 cash prize.

Leading up to the pageant, 50 Hooters Girls from around the world participated in a week filled with events ranging from female empowerment seminars to community outreach. The contestants spent a morning with Sugar Pine Foundation watering 500 tree saplings in an area decimated by wildfires. Hooters also donated funds to adopt 200 native trees to reforest this Tahoe land.

A Hooters Girl for two years, Novo has been featured twice in the Hooters Calendar. She is a dedicated volunteer for the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, and leads her local Hooters team in volunteering every month.

During the press conference following her win, Novo said:

"For a quarter century, this pageant has showcased women who embody beauty both inside and out, and on behalf of more than 400,000 women who have worn the orange shorts. I am thrilled to accept this honor."

When Novo was 12 years old she spent time in the hospital with a rare kidney failure, and was visited by Hooters Girls who lifted her spirits. Now, in her upcoming role as the pageant winner, she says she's determined to help children around the world feel they aren’t alone during their battles.

During her year-long reign, Novo will have the opportunity to contribute to marketing initiatives and special events, including domestic and international openings and leading the crew in cheering on Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevy.

Novo’s charm and confidence impressed co-hosts Tyler Suess, influencer and Hooters Girl alumnae, and Caleb Pressley, Barstool Sports personality, and a panel of judges including NBC’s Chicago P.D. actor LaRoyce Hawkins, UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum, Barstool Sports podcaster Briana Chickenfry, Original Hooters Girl Lynne Austin, Hooters Girl alumnae Marissa Raisor and YouTuber and comedian Danny Duncan.

After being evaluated based on responses to interview questions, personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, as well as uniform and swimsuit rounds, other pageant finalists include Averey Tressler (first runner-up) (Hooters of Mesa, Ariz.), Scarlett Knight (second runner-up) (Hooters of Pearland, Texas), Allie Roberts (third runner-up) (Hooters of Lone Tree, Colo.) and Cheila Almeida (fourth runner-up) (Hooters of Nottingham, U.K.).

Rounding out the top 10 in the contest were Emily Johnson (Hooters of Orange Park, Fla.), Jennifer Koenig (Hooters of Tucson, Ariz.), Paloma Henderson (Hooters of Atlanta), Breyale Jenkins (Hooters of Orlando) and Eden Davis (Hooters of Abilene, Texas).

Two of the top 10 contestants won additional awards: Scarlett Knight as Miss Congeniality and Eden Davis as Miss Photogenic. Lindsay Lynch (Hooters of Merrillville, Ind.) won Miss Fan Favorite.

For more information about the Miss Hooters International Pageant visit hooters.com/hooters-girls/pageant or via the following social media channels twitter.com/hootersfacebook.com/hooters, and instagram.com/hooters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hooters# hooters girls# miss hooters international pag# Madison novo# hooters miami

Comments / 10

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5694 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Joe Jonas has a ready-to-drink canned cocktail named Ohza

It doesn't hurt to have a celebrity come on board to represent your product, and that's certainly the case for Ohza, the ready-to-drink cocktail company that recently announced it has named renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, as an investor and partner.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Michelin-starred Sushi by Scratch is opening in Miami

Husband-and-wife chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-LeeSushi by Scratch. Without question, Miami is having a Michelin moment. The recent tidal wave of adulation from the revered guide — which includes a Bib Gourmand section alongside the traditional stars — the Magic City now has a number of restaurants to dub it an official dining destination.

Read full story

Creators of Muscle Milk launch all-new hemp-infused energy drink Gym Weed

There's a new hemp-infused energy drink, and it comes from the creators of Muscle Milk. Known as Gym Weed, the drink comes in three flavors — Pear Pineapple, Stone Fruit, and Tropical Berry — and is touted to provide balanced energy without the jittery, anxious feeling typically associated with caffeine-based energy drinks.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The South Beach Seafood Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in Miami

The South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th year in Miami. Known as one of the top seafood festivals in the country, this year's four-day culinary celebration will offer a number of new offerings to commemorate the decade milestone that includes a $10,000 chef prize and live music performances.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

NYC's Pig Beach BBQ opens next week in West Palm Beach

After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

2 Korean Girls Are "K-Popping Up" at Shelbourne South Beach

The sister duo behind 2 Korean Girls Miami pop-up is now able to transport guests to a day in Seoul via their new permanent location inside the Shelborne South Beach. This week, the hotel announced the opening of 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk.

Read full story
Florida State

Hey Karen, now there's a hard water made just for you and it's called Mom Water

If you're tired of hard seltzer and looking for a new drink to quench your thirst at summer's upcoming barbecues and holiday weekends, look no further than this crafty boozy water sans bubbles.

Read full story
Plantation, FL

Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contest

Are you ready to be a legendary hot dog eating champion? If you answered "yes" then prepare to head to Legends Tavern & Grille next week for some serious chow down. There's perhaps no better way to kick off the month of July than with a proper hot dog eating contest — especially one that could potentially score participants free dogs for life.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club brings New York City Chinatown flavor to South Florida

A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands. Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Here's a sneak peek at El Camino's new West Palm Beach restaurant opening soon (and there's brunch)

West Palm Beach's The Square has welcomed its latest addition with the official grand opening of El Camino slated to take place at the end of the month. El Camino's readying to open its newest location July 1, quickly followed by the opening of a Boca Raton location at the PEBB Enterprises’ Restaurant Row this winter.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Florida culture, music, and hospitality combine when FLAVAR pops-up at Pour and Famous in Delray Beach this weekend

FLA VAR, a local collective of millennial-aged creatives united by the desire to create culturally diverse and inclusive events that showcase Florida-bred brands, artists, and entrepreneurs, is popping up with an exclusive event this weekend in Delray Beach.

Read full story
North Miami, FL

Get "Thanksgiving on a roll" any time of year at the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Here's a look at what you'll get with the "Taste of Avalon" summer prix-fixe menu in Delray Beach

Avalon, the Delray Beach establishment recognized for its classic steaks, sustainably sourced seafood, and elegant dining experience by NYC-based Host Restaurants, is preparing for the summer season with two new specials.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Discover the Palm Beaches launches new monthlong 'Restaurant Week' with deals and specialty menus in August

Discover The Palm Beaches has announced that its annual event will become The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, expanding its second-annual restaurant week into a monthlong celebration.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Check out this new six-seat omakase restaurant hidden inside Faena Hotel

A well-known Miami chef is now offering up an exclusive dining experience where only six people are served each seating,. Where? At Faena Hotel Miami Beach, which recently debuted El Secreto Omakase, a one-of-a-kind, intimate speakeasy-style omakase experience curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Newly opened The Rogue Panda specializes in plant-based Chinese food at Time Out Market Miami

The Rogue Panda, a new plant-based Chinese restaurant concept, has arrived at TimeOut Market Miami. Marrying regional Chinese favorites with a plant-based menu, The Rogue Panda is on a mission to save the planet, one insanely delicious meal at a time.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

A Latin American bakery meets French cafe at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

For close to a decade, South Florida's La Boulanger Boul'Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly-made French and Latin baked treats, well-executed coffee creations, and a vast menu of sweet and savory pastries stretching from breakfast to dinner.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Try this limited edition "Pepsi-Roni" pizza in Miami

It's no surprise pizza is America's favorite food. And while everyone has different preferences on topping, combinations, crust, and regional specialties, there's one thing we can almost all agree on: pizza just goes better with a cold soda in hand.

Read full story
Florida State

Top Gun fans: Applebee's is giving away free appetizers and movie tickets

To celebrate the national release of the highly anticipated summer movie Top Gun: Maverick, a local Applebee’s franchisee has announced a special promotion. All Applebee’s restaurants in Long Island, NY; New Jersey; Florida, and Georgia will host a special, Top Gun: Maverick opening night deal. Guests who come to any Doherty -owned and -operated Applebee’s today, May 27, dressed as a Top Gun: Maverick character can ask for a free appetizer valued up to $13.49 (classic, combo, and bone-in wings are excluded from this offer).

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy