NYC's Pig Beach BBQ opens next week in West Palm Beach

After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida.

Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.

On the heels of their Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook launch, award-winning pitmaster and West Palm Beach native Shane McBride and Matt Abdoo — two chefs who left Michelin-starred restaurants to pursue meat smoking mastery — are planting roots in South Florida with their critically-acclaimed, chef-driven barbecue.

The duo are perhaps best known in these parts for their cherry- and hickory-smoked brisket, peach and honey-glazed ribs, and their SOBEWFF Burger Bash championship "Double Smash Burger" that won the Heinz "Best Dressed" award named the "People's Choice" burger in 2021.

Making its home inside a converted El Cid mechanics shop on the edge of West Palm’s up-and-coming NoRa district, Pig Beach BBQ’s first Florida outpost is the brainchild of Pig Beach cofounder Rob Shawger, a Palm Beach County resident, and will be run by local partner and general manager Vince LaPapa (The Breakers), a South Florida hospitality veteran.

Pig Beach Palm Beach features relaxed indoor seating for up to 166 guests, plus a 60-foot wraparound oak-top bar with a built-in chill rail, three multi-screen Jumbotrons, and an open concept kitchen where guests can get a front row seat to the meat-smoking action, while a takeout window (coming soon) will offer a quick option for lunch or dinner.

The 4,000-square-foot space — complete with its original glass garage doors and cement flooring —has been designed to offer the signature Pig Beach BBQ Americana vibe while navy accents, vintage ship lights, and repurposed portholes add a maritime touch.

Menu highlights include smoked pork shoulder with hatch vinegar sauce; cult-favorite sandwiches, from pulled pork with tangy vinegar BBQ sauce to fried chicken with World Champion Mustard BBQ sauce; classic BBQ sides and fixin’s like cornbread to smoked jalapeno an pineapple slaw, and homemade comfort desserts like key lime pie and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.