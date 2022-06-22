Miami Beach, FL

2 Korean Girls Are "K-Popping Up" at Shelbourne South Beach

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTMg2_0gIY4jOz00
2 Korean Girls

The sister duo behind 2 Korean Girls Miami pop-up is now able to transport guests to a day in Seoul via their new permanent location inside the Shelborne South Beach.

This week, the hotel announced the opening of 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk.

Shelborne South Beach is situated in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District. It embodies all that makes South Beach famous including local flavors from fresh cuisine, live entertainment and a cool tropical beach ambiance. Shelborne South Beach is within walking distance of Miami Beach’s main attractions such as Lincoln Road, Ocean Drive, and the Miami Beach Convention Center. Guests are invited to relax at the iconic oceanfront pool featuring indoor cabanas and the private beach club that grants access to white sandy beaches overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Additional amenities include a soon to re-open spa, a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, and event and meeting spaces.

Known for serving bibimbap and contemporary twists on traditional Korean dishes, 2 Korean Girls is set to bring a new dining experience to the Shelborne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj3Fd_0gIY4jOz00
2 Korean Girls

It's all thanks to sisters Jennifer and Michele Kaminski, who spearhead 2 Korean Girls alongside their mother Chom “Sunny,” and James Beard award winning chef Allen Susser. 

The sisters grew up in the restaurant business as a result of their mother who owned and operated a successful Korean restaurant throughout their childhood. 2 Korean Girls is a love letter to their mother, whose family traditions are honored through the menu's diverse mix of modern Korean dishes.

Launched as a ghost kitchen in December 2020, the Shelborne South Beach location is the first dine-in for Miami. The hotel’s Oasis Garden is a local favorite, previously home to curated events during Art Basel, Miami Swim Week and other notable activations.

"We are very excited to create the 2 Korean Girls dining-in experience with the Shelborne South Beach in the hotel’s beautiful Oasis Garden," Michele tells News Break. "We finally get to connect in-person with our guests and share our culture that we love so much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNFiG_0gIY4jOz00
2 Korean Girls

2 Korean Girls focuses on the staple Korean dish, bibimbap, which translates to "mixed rice" in English. Bibimbap is served as a bowl of warm white rice topped with ribeye bulgogi, banchan (seasoned chilled vegetables), gochujang (fermented Korean chili pepper paste) and a fried egg.

As a twist to the traditional, 2 Korean Girls crowns the dish with a heart-shaped egg and golden edible stars, adding an Instagrammable surprise for each guest. 2 Korean Girls will also be featured on UberEats, allowing guests to enjoy meals from the comfort of their homes. 

The menu will also include tasty small plates perfect for a day or night at the beach such as Korean Short Ribs (Galbi), Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection; Korean Melon Salad, kale + napa cabbage massaged with sesame dressing, topped with white onion, shredded carrots, Korean melon, toasted black sesame seeds; Tteokbokki, a beloved Korean street food snack, Pan seared rice cakes in Tteokbokki sauce; Impos-Seoul-ible Meatballs, bulgogi style Impossible meatballs, glazed with gochujang; Kimchi Fried Rice, with homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection; Korean Fried Chicken, secret seasonings, perfectly crispy, and coated in “Hot Hunny” sauce; 2KG Korean Fried Chicken Sammies, crispy Korean fried chicken thighs, sweet and sour radish, cucumber kimchi, Kewpie mayo, on a toasted potato bun.

Other notable dishes include the Cucumber Kimchi, made fresh in small batches; Napa Cabbage Kimchi, also made fresh using generation’s old recipe; and the O.B. aka Original Bibimbap, includes a variety of protein choices such as: ribeye bulgogi, Korean spicy chicken or “Impos-Seoul-ible” meatballs, Korean white rice, sesame spinach, marinated mung bean sprouts, sweet and sour radish, spicy potatoes topped with a heart-shaped egg and Gochujang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqQU2_0gIY4jOz00
2 Korean Girls

Guests can also enjoy an extensive cocktail menu created by mixologist Alexa Delgado, that includes 2KG’s signature cocktail, "The Last Imoogi," is a bright pink dragon fruit-infused Bacardi rum cocktail served with a swirl of rose gold shimmer, domaine de canton, citrus, orange bitters and beautifully garnished with an edible flower. The meaning behind the name, Imoogi, is the magical and benevolent dragon in Korean culture.

Other notable cocktails include the Spice & Seoul, No 3. dry gin, green chartreuse, cucumber water, yuzu juice, orange bitters, egg white, kimchi seasoning; the Korean New Fashioned, High West rye whiskey, spiced persimmon syrup, orange bitters, cinnamon; the I Like You A Lotte, Cazadores blanco tequila, amaro montenegro, banana liquor , coconut soda; the Pink Power, Rosé, Soju, domaine de canton, cranberry-ginger syrup, citrus; You Yuzu Call Me On My Cell Phone, Tito’s Handmade vodka, pomegranate juice, yuzu juice; and Sno-Ju, a frozen Soju cocktail.

2 Korean Girls is open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shelborne South Beach Oasis Garden, located at 1801 Collins Ave on Miami Beach. An exclusive happy hour will take place Thursdays to Sundays from 9 p.m. to close with deals including Korean fried chicken ($9), fried chicken sammies ($9) and half priced specialty cocktails. Additionally, 2KG will be hosting a karaoke night, every Friday night from 8 p.m. to closing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2 korean girls# shelbourne south beach# Korean food miami# bibimap

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5657 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Miami, FL

The South Beach Seafood Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in Miami

The South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th year in Miami. Known as one of the top seafood festivals in the country, this year's four-day culinary celebration will offer a number of new offerings to commemorate the decade milestone that includes a $10,000 chef prize and live music performances.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami brings home Miss Hooters 25th International Pageant winner

A South Florida Hooters girl has taken the crown at this year's Miss Hooter's International pageant. Miami Hooters girl Madison Novo claimed the top prize at the 2022 at the 25th annual event held at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. The Miss Hooters International title includes a $30,000 cash prize.

Read full story
5 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

NYC's Pig Beach BBQ opens next week in West Palm Beach

After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Hey Karen, now there's a hard water made just for you and it's called Mom Water

If you're tired of hard seltzer and looking for a new drink to quench your thirst at summer's upcoming barbecues and holiday weekends, look no further than this crafty boozy water sans bubbles.

Read full story
Plantation, FL

Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contest

Are you ready to be a legendary hot dog eating champion? If you answered "yes" then prepare to head to Legends Tavern & Grille next week for some serious chow down. There's perhaps no better way to kick off the month of July than with a proper hot dog eating contest — especially one that could potentially score participants free dogs for life.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club brings New York City Chinatown flavor to South Florida

A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands. Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Here's a sneak peek at El Camino's new West Palm Beach restaurant opening soon (and there's brunch)

West Palm Beach's The Square has welcomed its latest addition with the official grand opening of El Camino slated to take place at the end of the month. El Camino's readying to open its newest location July 1, quickly followed by the opening of a Boca Raton location at the PEBB Enterprises’ Restaurant Row this winter.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Florida culture, music, and hospitality combine when FLAVAR pops-up at Pour and Famous in Delray Beach this weekend

FLA VAR, a local collective of millennial-aged creatives united by the desire to create culturally diverse and inclusive events that showcase Florida-bred brands, artists, and entrepreneurs, is popping up with an exclusive event this weekend in Delray Beach.

Read full story
North Miami, FL

Get "Thanksgiving on a roll" any time of year at the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Here's a look at what you'll get with the "Taste of Avalon" summer prix-fixe menu in Delray Beach

Avalon, the Delray Beach establishment recognized for its classic steaks, sustainably sourced seafood, and elegant dining experience by NYC-based Host Restaurants, is preparing for the summer season with two new specials.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Discover the Palm Beaches launches new monthlong 'Restaurant Week' with deals and specialty menus in August

Discover The Palm Beaches has announced that its annual event will become The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, expanding its second-annual restaurant week into a monthlong celebration.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Check out this new six-seat omakase restaurant hidden inside Faena Hotel

A well-known Miami chef is now offering up an exclusive dining experience where only six people are served each seating,. Where? At Faena Hotel Miami Beach, which recently debuted El Secreto Omakase, a one-of-a-kind, intimate speakeasy-style omakase experience curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Newly opened The Rogue Panda specializes in plant-based Chinese food at Time Out Market Miami

The Rogue Panda, a new plant-based Chinese restaurant concept, has arrived at TimeOut Market Miami. Marrying regional Chinese favorites with a plant-based menu, The Rogue Panda is on a mission to save the planet, one insanely delicious meal at a time.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

A Latin American bakery meets French cafe at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

For close to a decade, South Florida's La Boulanger Boul'Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly-made French and Latin baked treats, well-executed coffee creations, and a vast menu of sweet and savory pastries stretching from breakfast to dinner.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Try this limited edition "Pepsi-Roni" pizza in Miami

It's no surprise pizza is America's favorite food. And while everyone has different preferences on topping, combinations, crust, and regional specialties, there's one thing we can almost all agree on: pizza just goes better with a cold soda in hand.

Read full story
Florida State

Top Gun fans: Applebee's is giving away free appetizers and movie tickets

To celebrate the national release of the highly anticipated summer movie Top Gun: Maverick, a local Applebee’s franchisee has announced a special promotion. All Applebee’s restaurants in Long Island, NY; New Jersey; Florida, and Georgia will host a special, Top Gun: Maverick opening night deal. Guests who come to any Doherty -owned and -operated Applebee’s today, May 27, dressed as a Top Gun: Maverick character can ask for a free appetizer valued up to $13.49 (classic, combo, and bone-in wings are excluded from this offer).

Read full story
12 comments
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Legends Tavern and Grille brings its gastropub experience to Palm Beach Gardens

Legends Tavern and Grille — the South Florida gastropub with locations in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, and Lighthouse Point — has arrived in Palm Beach County. On Friday, May 20, Legend's newest restaurant will open its doors in Palm Beach Gardens.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Retired NBA star Chris Bosh releases Bosh Blonde beer with Dogfish Head Miami this weekend

In celebration of its first anniversary, Dogfish Head Miami has teamed up with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and retired NBA star Chris Bosh to release a limited-edition brew this weekend.

Read full story
7 comments
Lake Worth, FL

The Florida Jerk Festival returns to Lake Worth taking place on Memorial Day

We all know jerk seasoning, the popular — and spicy — way to prepare a dish in the Caribbean. The mixture of pimento, cayenne pepper, thyme, and other flavorful ingredients brings out a bold, undeniable taste, often spicing meats and dishes that can spirit us away to more tropical locales.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy