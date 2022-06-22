2 Korean Girls Are "K-Popping Up" at Shelbourne South Beach

2 Korean Girls

The sister duo behind 2 Korean Girls Miami pop-up is now able to transport guests to a day in Seoul via their new permanent location inside the Shelborne South Beach.

This week, the hotel announced the opening of 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk.

Known for serving bibimbap and contemporary twists on traditional Korean dishes, 2 Korean Girls is set to bring a new dining experience to the Shelborne.

It's all thanks to sisters Jennifer and Michele Kaminski, who spearhead 2 Korean Girls alongside their mother Chom “Sunny,” and James Beard award winning chef Allen Susser.

The sisters grew up in the restaurant business as a result of their mother who owned and operated a successful Korean restaurant throughout their childhood. 2 Korean Girls is a love letter to their mother, whose family traditions are honored through the menu's diverse mix of modern Korean dishes.

Launched as a ghost kitchen in December 2020, the Shelborne South Beach location is the first dine-in for Miami. The hotel’s Oasis Garden is a local favorite, previously home to curated events during Art Basel, Miami Swim Week and other notable activations.

"We are very excited to create the 2 Korean Girls dining-in experience with the Shelborne South Beach in the hotel’s beautiful Oasis Garden," Michele tells News Break. "We finally get to connect in-person with our guests and share our culture that we love so much."

2 Korean Girls focuses on the staple Korean dish, bibimbap, which translates to "mixed rice" in English. Bibimbap is served as a bowl of warm white rice topped with ribeye bulgogi, banchan (seasoned chilled vegetables), gochujang (fermented Korean chili pepper paste) and a fried egg.

As a twist to the traditional, 2 Korean Girls crowns the dish with a heart-shaped egg and golden edible stars, adding an Instagrammable surprise for each guest. 2 Korean Girls will also be featured on UberEats, allowing guests to enjoy meals from the comfort of their homes.

The menu will also include tasty small plates perfect for a day or night at the beach such as Korean Short Ribs (Galbi), Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection; Korean Melon Salad, kale + napa cabbage massaged with sesame dressing, topped with white onion, shredded carrots, Korean melon, toasted black sesame seeds; Tteokbokki, a beloved Korean street food snack, Pan seared rice cakes in Tteokbokki sauce; Impos-Seoul-ible Meatballs, bulgogi style Impossible meatballs, glazed with gochujang; Kimchi Fried Rice, with homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection; Korean Fried Chicken, secret seasonings, perfectly crispy, and coated in “Hot Hunny” sauce; 2KG Korean Fried Chicken Sammies, crispy Korean fried chicken thighs, sweet and sour radish, cucumber kimchi, Kewpie mayo, on a toasted potato bun.

Other notable dishes include the Cucumber Kimchi, made fresh in small batches; Napa Cabbage Kimchi, also made fresh using generation’s old recipe; and the O.B. aka Original Bibimbap, includes a variety of protein choices such as: ribeye bulgogi, Korean spicy chicken or “Impos-Seoul-ible” meatballs, Korean white rice, sesame spinach, marinated mung bean sprouts, sweet and sour radish, spicy potatoes topped with a heart-shaped egg and Gochujang.

Guests can also enjoy an extensive cocktail menu created by mixologist Alexa Delgado, that includes 2KG’s signature cocktail, "The Last Imoogi," is a bright pink dragon fruit-infused Bacardi rum cocktail served with a swirl of rose gold shimmer, domaine de canton, citrus, orange bitters and beautifully garnished with an edible flower. The meaning behind the name, Imoogi, is the magical and benevolent dragon in Korean culture.

Other notable cocktails include the Spice & Seoul, No 3. dry gin, green chartreuse, cucumber water, yuzu juice, orange bitters, egg white, kimchi seasoning; the Korean New Fashioned, High West rye whiskey, spiced persimmon syrup, orange bitters, cinnamon; the I Like You A Lotte, Cazadores blanco tequila, amaro montenegro, banana liquor , coconut soda; the Pink Power, Rosé, Soju, domaine de canton, cranberry-ginger syrup, citrus; You Yuzu Call Me On My Cell Phone, Tito’s Handmade vodka, pomegranate juice, yuzu juice; and Sno-Ju, a frozen Soju cocktail.

2 Korean Girls is open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shelborne South Beach Oasis Garden, located at 1801 Collins Ave on Miami Beach. An exclusive happy hour will take place Thursdays to Sundays from 9 p.m. to close with deals including Korean fried chicken ($9), fried chicken sammies ($9) and half priced specialty cocktails. Additionally, 2KG will be hosting a karaoke night, every Friday night from 8 p.m. to closing.