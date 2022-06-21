Hey Karen, now there's a hard water made just for you and it's called Mom Water

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC229_0gHs7kBm00
Mom Water

If you're tired of hard seltzer and looking for a new drink to quench your thirst at summer's upcoming barbecues and holiday weekends, look no further than this crafty boozy water sans bubbles.

It's all thanks to Mom Water, a new brand of non-carbonated boozy water that recently launched in major retailers across Florida, including Target.

Mom Water is a lightly fruit-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail made by — as the name so subtly suggests — a mom who was tired of all the fizzy canned cocktails.

The result? A carbonation-free beverage with zero carbs, sugar, and only 90 calories. There's also no sodium, carbonation, or artificial sweeteners, or flavoring.

It's all thanks to Bryce and Jill Morrison, who first came up with the idea inspired by a vacation to the Dominican Republic where Jill asked the bartender to add a shot of vodka to her passion fruit-infused water. Back home, when searching for a non-carbonated prepackaged alcoholic drink, she came up empty — and recalled her vodka-infused fruit waters. When making them, she would fill up special bottles in the fridge labeled “mom” to keep the kids from grabbing the wrong drinks.

Now, the idea, its creator says, is to offer a healthier alternative to the low-alcohol canned beverages on the market.

Mom Water comes in four refreshing flavors, which have their own appropriate "mom' name. They include Linda (Blueberry Peach), Karen (Lemon Blueberry), Sandy (Coconut Mango) and Julie (Passion Fruit). Each 12-ounce can is 4.5% ABV.

In Mom Water's first nine months, the brand sold over 40,000 cases in just two states. Now, they are rapidly expanding across the US with plans for 750,000 cases this year alone, sold across 14 states – a projected growth increase of more than 1,500%.

Mom Water is currently available in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida. Stay tuned as they release into Michigan, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, Nebraska, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, and Georgia over the next few months.

Thirsty, Karen? You can find a Mom Water retailer through at drinkmomwater.com/find-mom-water.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mom water# hard water vodka drink# karen# non carbonated alcoholic bever

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5633 followers

More from Best of South Florida

West Palm Beach, FL

NYC's Pig Beach BBQ opens next week in West Palm Beach

After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

2 Korean Girls Are "K-Popping Up" at Shelbourne South Beach

The sister duo behind 2 Korean Girls Miami pop-up is now able to transport guests to a day in Seoul via their new permanent location inside the Shelborne South Beach. This week, the hotel announced the opening of 2 Korean Girls, a pop-up restaurant operating within the hotel’s Oasis Garden with direct access from the Miami Beach boardwalk.

Read full story
Plantation, FL

Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contest

Are you ready to be a legendary hot dog eating champion? If you answered "yes" then prepare to head to Legends Tavern & Grille next week for some serious chow down. There's perhaps no better way to kick off the month of July than with a proper hot dog eating contest — especially one that could potentially score participants free dogs for life.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club brings New York City Chinatown flavor to South Florida

A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands. Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.

Read full story
2 comments

Here's a sneak peek at El Camino's new West Palm Beach restaurant opening soon (and there's brunch)

West Palm Beach's The Square has welcomed its latest addition with the official grand opening of El Camino slated to take place at the end of the month. El Camino's readying to open its newest location July 1, quickly followed by the opening of a Boca Raton location at the PEBB Enterprises’ Restaurant Row this winter.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Florida culture, music, and hospitality combine when FLAVAR pops-up at Pour and Famous in Delray Beach this weekend

FLA VAR, a local collective of millennial-aged creatives united by the desire to create culturally diverse and inclusive events that showcase Florida-bred brands, artists, and entrepreneurs, is popping up with an exclusive event this weekend in Delray Beach.

Read full story
North Miami, FL

Get "Thanksgiving on a roll" any time of year at the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.

Read full story
Delray Beach, FL

Here's a look at what you'll get with the "Taste of Avalon" summer prix-fixe menu in Delray Beach

Avalon, the Delray Beach establishment recognized for its classic steaks, sustainably sourced seafood, and elegant dining experience by NYC-based Host Restaurants, is preparing for the summer season with two new specials.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Discover the Palm Beaches launches new monthlong 'Restaurant Week' with deals and specialty menus in August

Discover The Palm Beaches has announced that its annual event will become The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, expanding its second-annual restaurant week into a monthlong celebration.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Check out this new six-seat omakase restaurant hidden inside Faena Hotel

A well-known Miami chef is now offering up an exclusive dining experience where only six people are served each seating,. Where? At Faena Hotel Miami Beach, which recently debuted El Secreto Omakase, a one-of-a-kind, intimate speakeasy-style omakase experience curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Newly opened The Rogue Panda specializes in plant-based Chinese food at Time Out Market Miami

The Rogue Panda, a new plant-based Chinese restaurant concept, has arrived at TimeOut Market Miami. Marrying regional Chinese favorites with a plant-based menu, The Rogue Panda is on a mission to save the planet, one insanely delicious meal at a time.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

A Latin American bakery meets French cafe at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

For close to a decade, South Florida's La Boulanger Boul'Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly-made French and Latin baked treats, well-executed coffee creations, and a vast menu of sweet and savory pastries stretching from breakfast to dinner.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Try this limited edition "Pepsi-Roni" pizza in Miami

It's no surprise pizza is America's favorite food. And while everyone has different preferences on topping, combinations, crust, and regional specialties, there's one thing we can almost all agree on: pizza just goes better with a cold soda in hand.

Read full story
Florida State

Top Gun fans: Applebee's is giving away free appetizers and movie tickets

To celebrate the national release of the highly anticipated summer movie Top Gun: Maverick, a local Applebee’s franchisee has announced a special promotion. All Applebee’s restaurants in Long Island, NY; New Jersey; Florida, and Georgia will host a special, Top Gun: Maverick opening night deal. Guests who come to any Doherty -owned and -operated Applebee’s today, May 27, dressed as a Top Gun: Maverick character can ask for a free appetizer valued up to $13.49 (classic, combo, and bone-in wings are excluded from this offer).

Read full story
12 comments
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Legends Tavern and Grille brings its gastropub experience to Palm Beach Gardens

Legends Tavern and Grille — the South Florida gastropub with locations in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, and Lighthouse Point — has arrived in Palm Beach County. On Friday, May 20, Legend's newest restaurant will open its doors in Palm Beach Gardens.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Retired NBA star Chris Bosh releases Bosh Blonde beer with Dogfish Head Miami this weekend

In celebration of its first anniversary, Dogfish Head Miami has teamed up with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and retired NBA star Chris Bosh to release a limited-edition brew this weekend.

Read full story
7 comments
Lake Worth, FL

The Florida Jerk Festival returns to Lake Worth taking place on Memorial Day

We all know jerk seasoning, the popular — and spicy — way to prepare a dish in the Caribbean. The mixture of pimento, cayenne pepper, thyme, and other flavorful ingredients brings out a bold, undeniable taste, often spicing meats and dishes that can spirit us away to more tropical locales.

Read full story
6 comments
Jupiter, FL

Okeechobee Steakhouse announces opening of sister restaurant Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter

The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse recently opened another steakhouse — this one in Jupiter. Lewis Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Friday, May 13, in the former Giuseppe's Italian restaurant space in Jupiter’s Chasewood Plaza. As the Lewis family’s first restaurant in North Palm Beach County, the opening comes after the family debuted Okeechobee Prime Seafood in March 2021, the Okeechobee Prime BBQ in 2019, and Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in 2018, with future expansion planned over the next two years.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

Life House Miami's Pretty Swell offers an Australian-themed cafe by day, and tropical lounge by night

A new restaurant has opened inside the new Life House South of Fifth hotel, and it's brining something unique to the area. Drawing inspiration from the relaxed beach culture of the South of Fifth neighborhood, newcomer Pretty Swell is named after the adjacent South Beach’s surfing swell and seawall. The space is a stylized study in indoor-outdoor dining with two open-air enclaves and an indoor dining room with a welcoming communal table, private banquettes, and a long bar counter with wicker high stools.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy