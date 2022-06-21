Hey Karen, now there's a hard water made just for you and it's called Mom Water

Mom Water

If you're tired of hard seltzer and looking for a new drink to quench your thirst at summer's upcoming barbecues and holiday weekends, look no further than this crafty boozy water sans bubbles.

It's all thanks to Mom Water, a new brand of non-carbonated boozy water that recently launched in major retailers across Florida, including Target.

Mom Water is a lightly fruit-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail made by — as the name so subtly suggests — a mom who was tired of all the fizzy canned cocktails.

The result? A carbonation-free beverage with zero carbs, sugar, and only 90 calories. There's also no sodium, carbonation, or artificial sweeteners, or flavoring.

It's all thanks to Bryce and Jill Morrison, who first came up with the idea inspired by a vacation to the Dominican Republic where Jill asked the bartender to add a shot of vodka to her passion fruit-infused water. Back home, when searching for a non-carbonated prepackaged alcoholic drink, she came up empty — and recalled her vodka-infused fruit waters. When making them, she would fill up special bottles in the fridge labeled “mom” to keep the kids from grabbing the wrong drinks.

Now, the idea, its creator says, is to offer a healthier alternative to the low-alcohol canned beverages on the market.

Mom Water comes in four refreshing flavors, which have their own appropriate "mom' name. They include Linda (Blueberry Peach), Karen (Lemon Blueberry), Sandy (Coconut Mango) and Julie (Passion Fruit). Each 12-ounce can is 4.5% ABV.

In Mom Water's first nine months, the brand sold over 40,000 cases in just two states. Now, they are rapidly expanding across the US with plans for 750,000 cases this year alone, sold across 14 states – a projected growth increase of more than 1,500%.

Mom Water is currently available in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida. Stay tuned as they release into Michigan, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, Nebraska, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, and Georgia over the next few months.

Thirsty, Karen? You can find a Mom Water retailer through at drinkmomwater.com/find-mom-water.