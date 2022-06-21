Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contest

Legends Tavern and Grille

Are you ready to be a legendary hot dog eating champion? If you answered "yes" then prepare to head to Legends Tavern & Grille next week for some serious chow down.

There's perhaps no better way to kick off the month of July than with a proper hot dog eating contest — especially one that could potentially score participants free dogs for life.

And this South Florida restaurant chain gives you a chance to earn the title of 'top dog' on Sunday, July 3, when Legends Tavern and Grille in Plantation hosts its second-annual Legendary Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The best part: one lucky winner can be the top dop and win free hot dogs for life.

At the beginning of 2021, the executive team that runs Legends Tavern and Grille grouped together to discuss plans for post-pandemic events. That’s where they collectively decided to host one that would serve to bring the community together post-COVID (hoping that the guidelines and restrictions would go back to normal).

They thought the best way to celebrate freedom and Americana was the weekend of 4th of July — and hot dogs.

“At Legends Tavern and Grille, we are known for our specials and our hot dogs are part of them. There's nothing like enjoying a delicious hot dog while celebrating our country’s freedom," Brendan Fonteciella, Director of Operations and Brand Partner, tells News Break.

Contestants will have five minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they can. They must eat the entire hot dog and bun. At the end of the allotted time, each person will have 20 seconds to finish chewing. The hot dogs provided for the competition are "6-to-1" — meaning that for every pound of meat, there are six hot dogs.

The winner will receive free hot dogs for life and a special T-shirt naming her/him champion, as well as a card tthat will allow them ot redeem one hot dog each month for life. All contestants will also receive a complimentary event T-shirt for participating.

If you're ready to claim the title of "Legendary Hot Dog Eating Champion," join them for the second annual event. Registration is open now, and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up on the Legend's website. Participants must be 18 years or older, need to sign up by July 1 at any Legends location, or by visiting legendstavernandgrille.com/ltghotdogcontest.

All Legends locations serve all beef Thumann's hot dogs, served on a grilled challah roll, with shoestring fries, coleslaw or kettle chips in a variety of options, including: Chicago Dog (a hot dog topped with pickles, relish, tomatoes, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard and red onions); Rattlesnake Dog (a hot dog topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce and jalapeños); Coney Dog (a hot dog topped with chicken chili and cheddar jack cheese); and the Salty Dog (a beer battered hot dog topped with provolone cheese and caramelized onions).

Don’t want to showcase your skills? Foodies and fans are invited to join in on the action as audience members where you can watch and enjoy specials and activations availalbe during the contest. Specials will be served for attendees including Bud Light pints for $3.49; Legendary Monk Belgian Blonde Ale pints for $3.99; LTG Margaritas for $4.99; New Amsterdam vodka for $4.99 singles/$6.99 doubles; Sailor Jerry Rum for $4.99 singles/$6.99 doubles; and Bacardi Superior Rum for $4.99 singles/$6.99 doubles.

Legends Tavern and Grille. 1387 S University Drive, Plantation; 954-652-1162; legendstavernandgrille.com.