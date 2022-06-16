Royal Palms Dim Sum Club brings New York City Chinatown flavor to South Florida

Royal Palms Dim Sum

A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands.

Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.

Locals can find it at Royal Palms Dim Sum Club, a new take-out only catering company Bobby Luau — better known as chef Robbie Richter — launched in May.

"I love the South Florida lifestyle. The weather, the water-sports, it’s all great. But there was one thing I really missed when I moved down here: Chinese food,” says the chef, who honed his palate for Asian flavors while working with Zak Pelaccio at the Michelin-acclaimed Fatty Cue.

To that end, the Royal Palms menu features a number of his favorite American-Chinese classics like King Yum shrimp toast — Pullman loaf packed with shrimp mousse — or classic egg rolls and crab rangoon. Dim sum — in the form of shrimp siu mai, pan fried dumplings, and congee — is also showcased, as well as large-format Cantonese classics like steamed seasonal fish with black bean sauce.

Growing up in Queens in the 1970s, Richter tells News Break he cut his teeth at such classic American-Chinese restaurants as Lum’s and King Yum, where his favorite dish was BBQ spare ribs.

Years later, Richter went on to become an award-winning barbecue pit master, taking part in a number of regional competitions with wins at prestigious national contests like the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue. He also supervised the development and execution of the Texas-style smoked meats at Hill Country Barbecue Market.

Now, with Royal Palms Dim Sum Club, the menu pays tribute to Richter’s barbecue background with spare ribs and char siu with gai lan — his slow-roasted, 48-hour-marinated pork shoulder served with Chinese broccoli. It also honors a Catskills classic with the Chinese roast pork sandwich, Richter’s do-it-yourself Chinese roast pork Sandwiches presented as a platter of roast pork and toasted garlic bread along with classic condiments like hot mustard and duck sauce.

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club’s other specialties include Xinjiang Pan Fried Lamb Dumplings (double-cooked jiao-zi filled with ground lamb seasoned with cumin, and cilantro and served with Silk Road tahini-chili aioli); Cubano Egg Rolls (a tribute to NYC’s Chinatown and Miami packed with slow-roasted pernil, Swiss cheese, ham, and pickles and served with garlic aioli); H.K. Toast Points & Singapore Chili Crab Sauce (Pullman loaf with roasted blue crab, tomato, and chili); and Roast Duck Tea Sandwiches (Peking style roast on Pullman loaf with spring onion, cucumbers, and hoisin aioli).

For more information visit the website at royalpalmsdimsum.com, call 718-813-7404, or email the chef at Robbie@Royalpalmsdimsum.com.