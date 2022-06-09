Delray Beach, FL

Florida culture, music, and hospitality combine when FLAVAR pops-up at Pour and Famous in Delray Beach this weekend

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6Grw_0g5cDBtT00
FLAVAR co.

FLA VAR, a local collective of millennial-aged creatives united by the desire to create culturally diverse and inclusive events that showcase Florida-bred brands, artists, and entrepreneurs, is popping up with an exclusive event this weekend in Delray Beach.

Compromised of a photographer, graphic designer, DJ, and videographer, the team has come together, combining their talents to curate special events in their community — think Damaged Goods at A3C Music Festival in Atlanta, Seed Festival at Art Basel Miami, as well as Sauce, SOUL’D, SCENE, and Call Collect locally in West Palm Beach.

Pronounced "flavor," this group of friends say they chose the name to reflect the foundation they built as DAMAGEDGXXDS. "FLA" as "Florida" for its unique culture, and "VAR" as "variety" because there is nothing they enjoy more than bringing people together by creating inclusive, surprising events.

While you can find them at their monthly events that take place at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach, or Pentaque Kitchen in West Palm Beach, FLA VAR also hosts a series pop-ups where you're sure to find good vibes, music, food, and drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCBpp_0g5cDBtT00
Pour and Famous

This weekend, they'll be popping up at Pour and Famous in Delray Beach, with a special "IYKYK Pop-Up Party" hosted by Token Renaissance. It all goes down on Saturday, June 11, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., catch at 524 W Atlantic Ave., where you can groove to the sounds of 74.97, DJ Jones Drew, DJ Underwood, and DJ Judy.

During the event, Zipitos will be onsite slinging Salvadoran-style fare like papusas and tacos in addition to the late-night eats provided by the Pour and Famous kitchen.

"I'd been wanting to work with this group since first attending one of their parties in late 2017," Pour and Famous owner Challo Schott tells News Break. "They're amazing."

Pour and Famous is located at the "Gateway to Downtown" of Delray Beach, the site is home to the city's longest operating bar dating back at least 73 years to 1949, although rumors abound the space operated in a looser then legal fashion decades prior.

Over the years the building transformed many times and at one point simultaneously functioned as a barber shop, pool hall, and later a live music venue.

Today, it's owned and operated by the Some Future Laboratories team is led by Schott, also the sole creator of nightlife staples and neighborhood awakening concepts like Better Days (Miami/Brickell) and the Dead Flamingo brand; The OG (Delray Beach); Tough Times (Pompano Beach); Civilien Wine (Delray Beach); and Born Free Coffee; and is the marketing voice and brand strategist of Mount Pleasant Vintage, opening in Vancouver, BC this summer.

Right now, Schott's Pour and Famous is in the midst of its "Summer Series" of pops-ups that blend music, art, and culture with food and drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EmTz_0g5cDBtT00
Pour and Famous

That includes the space's Civilien Natural Wine Bar, a New Or­leans-style neighborhood wine and beer garden located within an urban warehouse and outdoor environment. The front of the garden and space faces busy Atlantic Ave., which unlike the downtown area, offers free parking both on street and the various city lots within the surrounding blocks.

The garden area is divided with sprawling sections of mismatched patio decor and benches, a row of picnic tables, and outdoor speakers which will broadcast our sound, vibe, and energy to guests as they arrive. The front door entrance on the north side serves as the main en­trance creating an intentional flow through the space initially lead­ing guests to our counter service wine, bubbles, beer, and char­cuterie ordering area(s) where the displays and staff will attend to guests' needs upon arrival inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiwSY_0g5cDBtT00
Pour and Famous

The full selection of natural wines will be available through partnerships with Doordash & Uber Eats, and includes Louis-Antoine Luyt, Brut Nature Pet Nat Rosé, Lunaria, Spumante Pinot Grigio Ramoro and Paul Dolan, Cabernet Sauvignon Mendocino County and Dandelion Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc Wishing Clock of the Adelaide Hills.

As Schott says, the summer series is hot, sweaty, and ready for good times, served up daily. Pour & Famous has always offered the best frozen slushy drinks and now is expanding its offerings, including the Space Wizard Sangria, which gained global notoriety after being published in Men's Health Magazine. Schott's "booze pops" inspired by the Flavor Ice & Otter Pops of your youth return as well. New drinks like the Electric Blue Buglalù (Blue Hawaiian) & Pink Lightning (Paloma) join old favorites like the Perfect 10 Margarita and the infamous Frozen Unicorn Tears (Mai Tai).

