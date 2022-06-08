Get "Thanksgiving on a roll" any time of year at the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop , known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach.

The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.

The shop, located at 1678 NE Miami Gardens Drive, brings the North Miami community Capriotti's 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning.

Each restaurant roasts whole turkeys for 12 hours nightly, hand pulls meats, and makes their own meatballs and coleslaw.

That includes the meat for "The Bobbie," a sandwich that made AOL.com's list of "Best Sandwiches in America" in 2009 (a claim the website’s awards page backs up along with an impressive list of accolades).

That famous sub, however — also known as "Thanksgiving on a roll" — is still the most popular. The sandwich gets its name from a family member of Capriotti founders, Lois and Alan Margolet.

As the story goes, when the brother and sister opened their first store in the city's Little Italy neighborhood in 1976, their goal was to re-create a beloved sandwich that was served to them by their Aunt Bobbie.

The day after Thanksgiving, the Margolets would visit their aunt and uncle at their Baltimore home. Aunt Bobbie, now deceased, would build her famous sandwiches with Thanksgiving leftovers. Lois loved the sandwich so much, she decided to put her aunt's creation on the menu of the original Wilmington sandwich shop.

It became an instant hit. And, 40 years later, it remains the shop's signature sandwich.

Other favorites include "The Capastrami," made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw. Capriotti's is also beloved for its cheesesteaks made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat topped with melted cheese and peppers.

North Beach Capriotti’s fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards—the most valuable of course being free, delicious subs and salads. The restaurant also features online ordering.